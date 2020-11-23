Survivor Series 2020 will most likely be remembered as the night the Undertaker finally said goodbye, 30 years after he arrived in WWE. Nevertheless, there was a lot of action elsewhere on the card in a night that was arguably the best Survivor Series showing of the past few years.

Survivor Series is the event where WrestleMania plans start showing themselves. With the lights of the biggest event of the year starting to creep up over the horizon, a strong performance at the November classic often translates into the Royal Rumble and beyond. Just ask the likes of Charlotte Flair, Randy Orton, or Asuka about that if you want some recent examples.

Did we get any hints of that last night? Who got the most and least out of Survivor Series? Let's take a look.

Losers from Survivor Series: Team SmackDown

Team SmackDown got swept last night by team RAW, leaving the Red brand with a perfect 5-0 victory. When it comes to potential WrestleMania plans, all we can say for sure is that we didn't get any hints that Seth Rollins, Baron Corbin, Otis, Kevin Owens, or Jey Uso figure prominently in the minds of the company's booking team quite yet. Jey Uso would make an important appearance later, but in a supporting role.

The flip side to this is that team RAW was so dominant in this match that no one on the Red brand managed to be a standout either. Each man got his own time to shine in the match, showing the depth of RAW. Keith Lee got the last fall, but he wasn't the highlight of the match that he was last time around.

We'll just have to see where the next few months take us as far as these men are concerned.