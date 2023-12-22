The Bloodline to battle former champions in major bout? - 4 blockbuster feuds for the Authors of Pain if they return to WWE

Could The Authors of Pain be returning to WWE programming soon? That is the belief many have following recent reports indicating that the two have re-signed with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

Akam and Rezar are far from strangers to World Wrestling Entertainment and the promotion's audience. They rose to fame in NXT before moving to Monday Night RAW. They were first managed by Paul Ellering, but later found themselves being guided by Drake Maverick.

During their run in the promotion, Akam and Rezar managed to win tag team gold on NXT and later on Monday Night RAW. They were seemingly set for a career revival by being aligned with Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy, but a combination of injuries and COVID-19 budget cuts ruined any plans.

Now that the pair may be coming back to the company, however, their careers can continue on a much higher note. This article will look at a handful of ways the two could be booked if they are indeed making a comeback. Which exciting feuds could be most interesting?

Below are four blockbuster feuds for the Authors of Pain if they return to WWE.

#4. AOP could take on The Creed Brothers in a clash of former NXT Tag Team Champions

The Creed Brothers are the newest sensation to hit WWE's main roster. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed, two real-life brothers who represent the Diamond Mine alongside Ivy Nile, signed with the red brand recently and have instantly become big stars.

Prior to joining WWE's main roster, The Creeds were part of NXT. While on the white & gold brand, Julius and Brutus won the NXT Tag Team Titles and were often considered to be the best and most dominant duo there. In many ways, this is similar to AOP's rise.

The Authors of Pain dominated NXT before later joining the main roster. There's a chance Triple H and company officials could see the similarities between the two teams and decide to have them clash. Will the dominant team of the past manage to defeat the dominant duo of the present?

#3. They could battle The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

Judgment Day

The Judgment Day runs WWE, and they have the gold to prove it. The dominant faction features five of the greatest wrestlers in the world today, including Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh.

Two of those stars currently hold tag team gold. Balor and Priest are the reigning and defending Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. This means they hold both the RAW Tag Team Titles and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Nobody seems to be able to dethrone the pair, at least not for very long, as they always walk away with the gold.

That could change if AOP have their way, however. The Authors of Pain undoubtedly want to win tag team gold upon their return to the company. As a result, they could immediately target The Judgment Day, which would be bad news for the fearsome faction.

#2. They could reignite their past rivalry with DIY on the main roster

DIY is one of the most legendary tag teams in WWE NXT history. The duo of Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano came together from the indie scene in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and went on to become aces of the then-black & gold brand.

During their time on NXT, Johnny Wrestling and The Blackheart won the NXT Tag Team Titles. While their reign was extremely impressive, they eventually lost the belts in January 2017. The two who dethroned DIY were none other than The Authors of Pain.

Now that Gargano and Ciampa have reunited on Monday Night RAW, there's no time like the present to rekindle this epic rivalry. If the pair can have matches on WWE's main roster that are as good as what they did in NXT, the world will quickly fall in love with this potential rivalry.

#1. They could feud with The Bloodline over Friday Night SmackDown

The Bloodline

The Bloodline have been the top dogs in WWE for years now. The stable properly re-formed in 2020 once Roman Reigns turned heel and began to dominate Friday Night SmackDown as a heel. He recruited Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa over the next few years.

Currently, The Bloodline is a much smaller crew. Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso remain under Roman's guidance, but both Sami and Jey have moved to WWE RAW and left the stable in dramatic fashion. With reduced numbers, Roman's faction is now vulnerable.

The Authors of Pain may see this as their chance to grab SmackDown by the throat and take over. Akam and Rezar, led by Paul Ellering, could brutalize Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso when Roman Reigns is away.

From there, a feud between the two dominant groups could run roughshod over the blue brand. AOP could even recruit a third competitor to fight off Roman. Perhaps Karrion Kross would fit the bill?