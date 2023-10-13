The Bloodline to interfere in major match? - 4 possible finishes for Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Judgment Day has ruled WWE throughout much of 2023, but the stable has begun to show some cracks. For a brief period, Dominik Mysterio lost the North American Championship. At Fastlane, Finn Balor and Damian Priest lost the Unified RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

While Dirty Dom won the North American Championship back quickly, Balor and Priest will also have the chance to reclaim their gold. The Judgment Day members will battle Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso for the coveted belts on Monday Night RAW next week.

Winning the belts back won't be easy, however. Jey and Cody have shown a natural chemistry. Given their past success as tag team wrestlers, the two instantly gelled. Still, Judgment Day has been a force to be reckoned with throughout much of 2023 and 2022.

This article will take a look at potential ways this bout could end. This includes the Unified RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Titles potentially changing hands, one star walking away from their partner, and even interference from The Bloodline. How might it end?

#4. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso could retain their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles by winning cleanly

Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes

As noted, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes have a lot of chemistry as a duo. Given their issues in the past, the two uniting seemed extremely unlikely. The pair excelling as a unit in WWE initially seemed downright impossible.

Still, something about them works. Not only did The American Nightmare and Main Event Jey Uso defeat The Judgment Day at WWE Fastlane, but they beat Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on this past week's episode of RAW.

When Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and The Judgment Day battle on Monday Night RAW, there's a strong chance that Rhodes and Uso will hit the Co-D. The move is a combination of a 1D and a Cody Cutter. It has proven useful and will spell the end of Judgment Day.

#3. JD McDonagh could accidentally cost Judgment Day the win again

Expand Tweet

JD McDonagh is a controversial figure on WWE Monday Night RAW. He is close friends with Finn Balor, so he keeps hanging around The Judgment Day. Not only that, but he hopes to join the fierce foursome.

Unfortunately, his attempts to become a member of the stable have been frequently rebuffed. Worse yet, he has made several mistakes as of late that have infuriated every member of the dominant WWE faction, including Balor.

The Irish Ace may attempt to interfere in the big-time title bout on RAW, only for things to backfire again. He could accidentally hit Priest or cost The Archer of Infamy the win, which could be the opening Jey and Cody need to succeed.

#2. The Bloodline could help Judgment Day win the gold

The Bloodline

Besides The Judgment Day, WWE's most dominant faction is The Bloodline. The faction is led by Roman Reigns but also features Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and potentially Jimmy Uso, though his current status remains unclear.

In a surprising twist, The Judgment Day and The Bloodline sans Roman went face-to-face on WWE SmackDown last week. However, instead of coming to blows, the two stables arranged a deal to combat their many enemies.

When Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes battle Finn Balor and Damian Priest, The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman may make their presence known, given that they dislike Rhodes and possibly Jey too, Solo and Jimmy may cost the reigning champions the gold, helping their arrangement with the fearsome foursome.

#1. Damian Priest could surprisingly walk out on his partner

Expand Tweet

As noted, Judgment Day has been a dominant force in WWE throughout much of the year. Still, not everything has been rosy. The stable has dealt with a few issues, including the aforementioned struggles with JD McDonagh.

Their issues go a bit deeper than The Irish Ace, however. For some reason, Finn Balor and Damian Priest have been frequently at each other's throats. They've nearly come to blows on more than one occasion, although the two always make up in the end.

Things may take a surprising turn during the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship bout. Priest could see something that frustrates him, and the former United States Champion may walk out. This would leave Finn Balor to fend for himself, where he'd inevitably lose to the reigning champions.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE