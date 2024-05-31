The Bloodline to make chaos, feud with babyface, and more - 4 WWE stars who can redeem Baron Corbin on the main roster

The WWE roster is absolutely stacked. Despite many top names being injured or away from television such as Roman Reigns, The Rock, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, and various other performers, the company is loaded with talent.

In fact, there are so many talented stars on RAW and SmackDown that many get lost in the shuffle. Others are simply trying to find their footing, especially if they're recently called up from NXT. This specifically applies to Baron Corbin.

Corbin went to NXT to undergo a character change and start fresh. The move was a good one, as he was able to wash away the stink of past gimmicks and finally has something that works. He was called back up to SmackDown in the Draft, but now he is looking to find his footing.

After so many ups and downs in the past, Corbin needs a good run on SmackDown to redeem himself. While he's stepped up a lot, Baron can't do this all on his own. He needs help from top stars who can help put him in a position to succeed. This article will look at a handful of names who can do just that.

Below are four WWE stars who can redeem Baron Corbin on the main roster.

#4. Logan Paul could make fans love Baron Corbin

Logan Paul is one of the most despised individuals in WWE today. He has his fair share of fans and critics from his endeavors away from World Wrestling Entertainment, but it is his heel work and use of brass knuckles that regularly cause fans to turn against the otherwise talented star.

The Maverick is currently the WWE United States Champion. He won the prized title by defeating Rey Mysterio at the 2023 Crown Jewel event. This makes him the longest-reigning champion currently in the promotion.

Baron Corbin and Logan Paul clashing could be great for Corbin. Not only would it get the Lone Wolf in the public eye, but Paul is despised so much by fans that Baron would be a stronger babyface simply for opposing The Maverick.

#3. Carmelo Hayes and Corbin have good chemistry

Carmelo Hayes is another extremely cocky performer, although he has spent years earning his demeanor. Since joining WWE, the A-Champion has managed to win both the NXT Title and the NXT North American Championship.

The athletic Hayes was called up to Friday Night SmackDown in the 2024 WWE Draft after previously flirting with the brand several months prior. He is currently engaged in a rivalry with the talented and popular LA Knight, although it isn't clear how long the feud may last.

Corbin and Hayes clashed on a recent episode of SmackDown and the two had clear chemistry. If they were to battle more, fans could get behind Baron thanks to him putting on high-quality matches with the man who refers to himself as simply HIM.

#2. Baron could go back to being a heel in WWE and feud with Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens is a veteran of the pro wrestling industry. He started over two decades ago and is also approaching a decade in WWE. Since joining the company, Owens has won several titles, including the Universal Championship.

The Prizefighter just returned to action after taking several weeks off. He has been in a fierce feud with The Bloodline, something he's been regularly doing for around four years now. Owens is also aligned with Randy Orton, a duo that makes no sense on paper, yet works in execution.

While Baron Corbin re-debuted on SmackDown as a babyface, it is possible he instead will work as a heel moving forward. If he does, Kevin Owens is the perfect opponent. Fans love The Prizefighter and he's great at making others look like stars in the ring.

#1. The Bloodline ganging up on Corbin and creating chaos could help his struggle

The Bloodline

The Bloodline is a fierce faction currently signed to the WWE SmackDown brand. The group is comprised of Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Paul Heyman. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns and The Rock were part of the stable, but they're currently away from television.

Solo Sikoa could be the perfect opponent for Baron Corbin. For starters, Sikoa is moving up the card in WWE and is hoping to become a solid main eventer in his own right. At the very least, he'd surely like to be right at the cusp of truly breaking out. Corbin can help him in that regard.

This would benefit Baron too. The chaos of The Bloodline will mean fans will pay attention to everything they do. Additionally, just like with Logan Paul, Solo Sikoa and company are hated by the fans. Corbin competing against them may earn love from the audience.

