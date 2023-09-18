The Bloodline to pull off massive swerve and reveal new member at Survivor Series? What we know so far

After a notable pause, The Bloodline saga seems to have finally picked up on SmackDown. While former member Jey Uso is currently competing on RAW, Jimmy Uso has made his return to the heel faction. This week on SmackDown, The Bloodline was seen involved in a segment with John Cena and AJ Styles.

Even though nothing is official yet, if WWE continues the storyline, there is a chance that fans could witness a 4v4 match between The Bloodline and Team Cena. While Cena will have Styles and The O.C. by his side, Bloodline will lack a fourth member in their team.

This is where the heel faction could pull off a swerve and introduce a 27-year-old superstar to their team. The superstar in question is Zilla Fatu. Son of the legendary Umaga, Fatu is related to Roman Reigns and The Usos. Hence, it would make perfect sense for him to be inducted into The Bloodline.

SmackDown was a huge hit last week. The return of The Rock and the segment involving Cena and Bloodline did wonders for the Blue Brand.

