The Bloodline's invasion, Massive betrayal & more — 4 possible finishes for AJ Styles vs Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown

Randy Orton and AJ Styles will lock horns on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown, as it will be one of the qualifying matches for the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. WWE has unveiled the brackets for the first-round matches that will take place on the blue brand this week.

Expand Tweet

The match between Styles and Orton is expected to have a shocking outcome, which could leave fans astounded. From ringside interference to The Viper abandoning the match, several things can unfold during the first-round match this week on SmackDown.

Let's take a look at four possible finishes for the first-round match of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament between AJ Styles and Randy Orton on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown.

#4. AJ Styles could grab a roll-up victory

AJ Styles faced a crumbling defeat at WWE Backlash 2024 against Cody Rhodes despite his best efforts. Therefore, Styles would leave no stone unturned to get a victory over Randy Orton this week on SmackDown to advance to the next round of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament.

With The Phenomenal One currently being a heel, he could use his villainous tactics during the match and grab a roll-up victory over The Viper. Apart from being a shocking moment for fans, it will also accentuate AJ Styles' heel persona.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Styles advancing in the 2024 King of the Ring tournament would make him a viable contender for the throne. Besides, it will also help WWE protect Randy Orton and resume his feud with The Bloodline on SmackDown.

#3. Randy Orton could abandon the match

One of the shocking things that could happen during AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton this week on SmackDown is The Bloodline laying a backstage attack on Kevin Owens.

WWE could show the live footage on the titantron screen during The Viper's match. As a result, Orton could abandon his first-round match of the ongoing King of the Ring tournament midway and go backstage to save Kevin Owens from The Bloodline's potential attack.

It could be one of the shocking finishes on SmackDown, which could leave fans perplexed. Moreover, it will also fuel The Bloodline's rivalry with Owens and Orton, which could go on for months.

#2. The Bloodline could wreak havoc and cost Randy Orton

The Bloodline, which is currently under Solo Sikoa's leadership, seemingly has unfinished business with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. There is a good possibility that the heel faction could invade The Viper's match against AJ Styles on the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa could cost Orton the first-round match of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament via ringside interference. The Bloodline could even lay out a vicious assault on The Apex Predator after the match to make a bold statement.

As a result, WWE could protect Randy Orton despite his potential defeat, as losing due to ringside interference would not make him look weak. Additionally, it will help the Stamford-based promotion resume The Bloodline's rivalry with Orton and Owens.

#1. Kevin Owens could backstab Randy Orton

One of the most shocking things that can unfold during the first-round match of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament on SmackDown this week is Kevin Owens betraying Randy Orton. The Prizefighter has a history of backstabbing his partners and he could once again pull off a similar thing.

During The Viper's match against AJ Styles, Owens could deceive Orton, allowing The Phenomenal One to steal a victory in the match. Following the bout, the former Universal Champion could launch a vicious assault on The Apex Predator.

This will not only be one of the most shocking finishes, but it could also leave the WWE Universe stunned and baffled. On the other hand, it will allow AJ Styles to advance to the next round of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback