What was Tanga Loa's name in his last WWE main roster run?

WWE Backlash 2024 witnessed one of the most shocking moments when Tanga Loa made his return to WWE.

The 40-year-old star made his surprising appearance in the tag team match between The Bloodline and the team of Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, thus aligning with Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga.

For those unaware, Tanga Loa had been part of World Wrestling Entertainment in his initial days as a pro wrestler. He worked with the Stamford-based promotion from 2009 to 2014, where he was prominently known for working alongside former WWE Superstar Hunico in a tag team.

During his first run with the pro wrestling juggernaut, Tanga Loa was known by the name Camacho in WWE. He worked on the main roster with Hunico after spending some time in Florida Championship Wrestling. Loa is the son of WWE legend Haku and the younger brother to Tama Tonga.

However, his first run with the Stamford-based promotion ended in 2014, following which he went on to establish himself as a prominent name in TNA and NJPW. However, Tanga Loa has returned to WWE after ten years and joined forces with Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga.

This has added a new layer to The Bloodline saga and could give rise to some incredible things in the coming time. It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for the 40-year-old star in his second run with the pro wrestling juggernaut.