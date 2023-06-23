The Bloodline Saga and 3 other iconic storylines in WWE history

Over the years, WWE has created storylines that left an everlasting impression on the fans. These storylines kept the fans on their toes, showcased brilliant segments, and the superstars involved ensured to deliver some quality matches.

A WWE storyline needs to be edgy for it to be successful. The WWE Universe often wants to witness unpredictable rivalries, shocking heel turns, and betrayals. When all these elements come together, the fans become giddy with excitement!

Below are four such storylines that the fans will remember for the longest time:

#4. The Bloodline Saga

No one knew what to expect when Roman Reigns and Jey Uso formed The Bloodline. Initially, it was similar to witnessing two Anoa’i Family members trying to push the legacy forward, but soon the faction began to expand, with Paul Heyman joining as The Wiseman. When Jimmy Uso joined the faction, fans wanted to witness The Usos become tag team champions again.

The most unpredictable moment was when The Bloodline offered Sami Zayn the position of an honorary Uce. It was a bizarre addition to the faction, but it would lead The Bloodline to new heights, as well as start its potential downfall. When Sami Zayn betrayed The Tribal Chief, the crowd popped to see someone take a stand against the dominating heel. However, the fans weren’t ready when Jimmy Uso betrayed The Tribal Chief at Night of Champions. Furthermore, Jey Uso also left the faction after Superkicking The Tribal Chief. It was a moment fans were waiting for!

WWE has now booked a 'civil war' tag team match between Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa and The Usos for Money in the Bank 2023. What’s interesting is the wait before Solo Sikoa potentially betrays The Tribal Chief to align with his older brothers, The Usos.

On the other hand, Sami Zayn has been speculated to be the mastermind behind Jey Uso finally taking a stand against Roman Reigns. As the story continues to unfold, fans are left wondering if Roman Reigns’ family will be the reason for his downfall!

#3. Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Vince McMahon

Stone Cold Steve Austin and Vince McMahon’s rivalry is often considered to be the pioneer of The Attitude Era. It showcased an arrogant Steve Austin who wasn’t interested in letting his bosses call the shots. This was when Vince McMahon brought his in-ring character to life, allowing the audience to see him in a new light. Prior to that, he simply played the role of a commentator in kayfabe terms.

After becoming WWE Champion in 1998, Stone Cold Steve Austin became Vince McMahon’s prey. He would do everything in his power to strip Austin of the title, but mostly failed.

During the storyline, Vince McMahon had to give up ownership of the promotion to Stone Cold, Shane McMahon was demoted to a low referee, and Linda McMahon pushed Stone Cold into becoming WWE’s CEO (everything was kayfabe).

No one quite knows if the feud of McMahon vs. Austin ever ended since it was referenced multiple times during the lead-up to the Battle of the Billionaires match. But what is definitely known is that this will always be one of the greatest storylines in WWE history.

#2. The Summer of Punk recreated in WWE

WWE recreated the Summer of Punk that initially happened at Ring of Honor, where he won the ROH title after signing with WWE. Due to the immense reaction to the angle, the Stamford-based promotion recreated it six years later.

In the angle, CM Punk dropped the major Pipe Bomb promo that is spoken about even today. In that, he let out his frustrations about the company and name-dropped Vince McMahon, John Cena, and even The Rock. With that, Punk became one of the top wrestlers in the company, and he had the fans ready to follow him.

At Money in the Bank 2011, he defeated John Cena for the WWE Title, despite Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis' attempts to stop the victory, before jumping over the barricade and rushing away with the title. Following that, Punk refused to sign a new contract, and showed up at Comic-Con in San Diego with the title. He berated Triple H and Titanland during his time there.

He returned to WWE with his original title after John Cena defeated Rey Mysterio for the WWE Championship. It so happened that the promotion made the position vacant after Punk left with the title without signing a new contract.

After returning, the wrestling giant’s new COO, Triple H, revealed both Cena and Punk were champions, and a final match would determine the real champion. At SummerSlam, Cena and Punk went against each other with HHH as the referee.

CM Punk secured the victory, but soon Kevin Nash returned and ambushed the celebration. Alberto Del Rio took advantage of the situation and cashed in his MITB contract to end The Summer of Punk.

#1. Daniel Bryan’s ‘YES’ movement

During his time with the Stamford-based promotion, Daniel Bryan became one of the top wrestlers. He was on a pedestal by the time WrestleMania XXX came around.

The fans fell in love with Bryan’s antics and started chanting Yes! to his demands. The chants were loud enough to drown out anything officials or others had to say.

It reached a point where WWE had no option but to grant Bryan the title match at WrestleMania XXX. However, the promotion booked him against Triple H, Randy Orton, and Batista on the same night to pile the odds against him. The Game stipulated that if Bryan could beat him, Bryan would be added to the main event, making it a Triple Threat Match against Orton and Batista.

Bryan defeated Triple H, and followed it with a victory over Batista and Orton, winning the WWE and Heavyweight Championship in the main event of WrestleMania as a result. That moment etched him as one of the finest superstars to have walked the squared circle, and gave fans one of the biggest WrestleMania moments in modern history.

