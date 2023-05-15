The Bloodline could be set to implode with surprising star taking Roman Reigns' side at Night of Champions

Roman Reigns will team with Solo Sikoa next weekend at Night of Champions when the two men battle Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Tag Team Championships.

This past week on SmackDown, it was made clear that there were issues in The Bloodline. This match has been made to show The Usos that Reigns can handle his own problems.

The Usos lost in the main event of WrestleMania and went on to lose to Owens and Zayn a few weeks ago on SmackDown in their rematch. These losses have left a sour taste in Reigns' mouth, and it appears that he's not ready to overlook them.

The Tribal Chief told Solo Sikoa that his brothers were the problem within The Bloodline on SmackDown and that he could be the man to take Reigns' side moving forward.

Will The Usos cost Roman Reigns at Night of Champions?

According to a report by Xero News, WWE is discussing a potential match between Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos at SummerSlam, which means that The Bloodline will have imploded by August.

With Night of Champions and Money in the Bank still to come, there could be some issues between all four men as part of these events.

Many fans believe that Solo Sikoa could be the key to bringing down The Bloodline. However, it appears that he could be the one to side with Reigns and turn his back on his own brothers if they do decide to interfere in his match in Saudi Arabia.

Either way, it appears that The Usos could be set to walk away from The Bloodline, which would end their lengthy storyline on SmackDown.

Do you think The Usos will cost Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

