The Fiend wrestles on SmackDown Live after show goes off the air

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

The Fiend was on SmackDown after the show went off the air

The Fiend, the current Universal Champion, was not on this week's SmackDown Live, although he briefly appeared on the screen after the final match of the show. But the current Universal Champion did show up after SmackDown went off the air and wrestled in a match.

The Fiend had a match after SmackDown Live went off the air where he faced Daniel Bryan. The Fiend and Bryan wrestled outside the ring and then inside, before leaving the ring with his laugh playing, as per WrestlingInc. The report further states that there was no result from the match as The Fiend left the ring after laying out Bryan with the Sister Abigail and the Mandible Claw.

The crowd were reportedly in great spirits when they saw The Fiend and he got a loud pop upon his arrival to the ring.

Earlier in the night, Daniel Bryan won a triple threat match against King Corbin and The Miz to become the No. 1 contender for The Fiend's Universal title. The Fiend will defend his title once again against Bryan at next month's Royal Rumble.

Read this week's SmackDown results here