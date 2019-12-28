WWE SmackDown Results December 27th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Friday Night SmackDown

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

What a night for SmackDown!

Elias kicked off the final SmackDown of the decade with a song making fun of Bayley's & Mr. McMahon's haircuts as well as other references to things like the Rumble and Lashley's wedding. Once Elias was done, King Corbin, The Miz, and Daniel Bryan came out for the Triple Threat match and Corbin tried to establish his dominance by talking trash.

Roman Reigns' music hit during Corbin's smack-talking and Reigns ran in from the crowd, taking out Corbin before we headed for commercials. The Triple Threat was called off after the attack and the New Day came out instead after the commercials.

The New Day & Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro & Sami Zayn

Braun joined the New Day for a one-off match

Cesaro and Big E kicked us off but the match devolved into chaos very early on. Nakamura & Zayn attacked Kingston after tags were made and Cesaro tackled him over the announce table.

Kingston hit an SOS but Cesaro kept him from making the tag to Braun, Strowman was tagged in and he steamrolled through his opponents but Shinsuke caught him with a knee to the face.

Strowman hit the power slam in the ring on Nakamura for the win after the New Day took out the rest of the heels on the outside.

Result: The New Day & Braun Strowman def. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro & Sami Zayn

Advertisement

Match rating: A

Rate this match here.

The New Day wanted Braun to dance after the match and he did just that to the amusement of everyone present.

We learnt that Corbin was unwilling to compete after the attack earlier and the Triple Threat match was now a one-on-one between Bryan and Miz.

Backstage, Mandy and Sonya DeVille were having a little disagreement before Otis handed Mandy a cake that his mother baked.

1 / 5 NEXT