The first-ever Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match competitors: where are they now

Staples Center. Los Angeles, California. April 3rd 2005. WrestleMania 21. The site of the first-ever Money in the Bank Ladder match.

Since that day, the Money in the Bank Ladder match has become a huge deal in the WWE Universe, and now even has its own annual pay-per-view event.

The first ever Money in the Bank Ladder match went down in history, and that started something grand for the WWE, which is still ongoing today, somewhat 16-years later.

Six competitors competed in the first-ever match, which was exclusive to then Eric Bischoff's Monday Night Raw brand when first born, something which would change the following year.

But who was in the first-ever Money in the Bank Ladder Match at WrestleMania 21, and where are they now? Let's take a look.

#6 Chris Jericho - competed in the first-ever Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Chris Jericho in WWE

Chris Jericho, the on-screen creator of Money in the Bank, also competed in the first-ever match.

Jericho unfortunately came up short and was unsuccessful in capturing the briefcase, but from this moment on his glittering career has gone from strength to strength.

So where is Chris Jericho today?

Chris Jericho currently performs for AEW (All Elite Wrestling), which is considered a main rival to WWE.

AEW is owned by Shahid Khan and Tony Khan, who also own the Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham Football Club.

Jericho signed full-time with AEW in 2019, and has occasionally appeared for New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) in feuds with Kenny Omega and Tetsuya Naito.

Due to an agreement between AEW and NJPW, Jericho is still permitted to perform in Japan for the company.

Jericho became the inaugural AEW World Champion and went onto a long-term storyline with MJF following this championship run.

Y2J's last appearance with WWE came in Saudi Arabia at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in 2018.

He will forever be remembered in his later WWE days for his feud with Kevin Owens, and 'The List of Jericho', which remains synonymous with Jericho's ability to reinvent himself and his character.

Jericho still performs with his band Fozzy around the world, and also hosts the annual Chris Jericho Cruise, which features live wrestling, on-stage podcasts, band performances and much more.

More recently, Chris Jericho has appeared on the WWE Network on the Stone Cold Podcast, permitted by AEW, and became one of the first crossovers between WWE and AEW.

