The 5 most memorable WrestleMania world title victories

WrestleMania has become synonymous with world title changes over the years. WWE often pivots to a new star and gives them their crowning achievement at the biggest show of the year, in turn giving them momentum to carry the company into a new year post-WrestleMania.

However, it wasn't always that way. We didn't see one star defeating another star for the company's world title at a WrestleMania until WrestleMania V in 1989. Sure, Randy Savage won the title at WrestleMania IV in 1988, but that was the result of a tournament rather than someone dropping the belt.

The world title was not defended at the first edition of WrestleMania in 1985. Hulk Hogan retained the title over King Kong Buddy at WrestleMania II and Andre The Giant at WrestleMania III in 1987.

Things changed in 1989, though. The world title changed hands at every WrestleMania from 1989 to 1994. In 1995, Diesel retained over Shawn Michaels to break the streak of title switches.

There have been many memorable world title changes over the years at WrestleMania, so picking out just five was a challenge. However, in this list, we have compiled the absolute cream of the crop - the five most memorable title changes at WrestleMania in WWE history.

Hulk Hogan defeats Randy Savage (WrestleMania V)

Hulk Hogan vs. Randy Savage at WrestleMania V

We have to start with WrestleMania V - The Mega Powers Explode. Hogan and Savage built an incredible story beginning in the fall of 1987 up until their main event at WrestleMania V. One year earlier, Hogan was in Savage's corner as he was crowned champion. On this night, Savage defended the belt against his former friend as a heel.

Hogan won the the world title for the second time, beginning what would be a one year title reign. That brings us to the next match on our list.

