The Forgotten Sons debut on SmackDown

The time of Blake, Ryker and Cutler begins on SmackDown.

What's in store for the teams of Friday Night SmackDown?

The trio has a new home on Friday nights.

The tag team division of Friday Night SmackDown got some reinforcements from NXT as the trio of Ryker, Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler made their debuts. Blake and Cutler easily defeated the Lucha House Party in their first match on the main roster.

Impact after WrestleMania

As has been the case over the last several years, WWE stars have either returned or debuted on the episodes of SmackDown and RAW following the Show of Shows. Bobby Lashley returned a few years ago as did Brock Lesnar. Andrade and Shinsuke Nakamura made debuts on the main roster after successful runs as NXT Champion.

With Blake, Cutler and Ryker now on the blue brand, it opens up new feuds for the likes of Heavy Machinery, the Usos and the New Day. The Forgotten Sons had been involved in feuds for the NXT Tag Team titles but were unsuccessful in numerous matches. Instead of battling the Undisputed Era, the Street Profits and the Viking Raiders, the Sons will now attempt to run through the teams of SmackDown just like they ran through Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado.

For the next few weeks, we can expect to see the Forgotten Sons have their hands raised in victory. Who will be their first feud? We'll have to wait and see.