The Golden Boy; a ruthless legend - 5 current second-generation stars in WWE NXT

Throughout its history, a big part of WWE NXT has been cultivating stars from famous wrestling families. Legacy stars often have a foot in the industry due to their family's connection to the wrestling business.

The likes of Bo Dallas, Bray Wyatt, and Charlotte Flair all came through NXT. That's not to say that only wrestlers who come from wrestling families populate the business, but it helps to be the son or daughter of a former pro wrestler.

Even with many changes over the past few years, WWE NXT still features many children of former superstars. The Rock's daughter, Ava Raine, recently debuted on NXT, and she is the first fourth-generation female superstar.

When it comes to the current roster, however, there are a few second-generation performers. Below are five such second-generation stars in WWE NXT.

#5. Brooks Jensen is the son of Bull Buchanan

Brooks Jensen (right) has learned from Josh Briggs on the job.

Brooks Jensen made his WWE NXT in-ring debut in September 2021. Along with Josh Briggs, he won the NXT UK Tag Team Championship. The reign was short-lived, however, as the belts were recently unified into the NXT Tag Team Championship.

His lineage may not be as discussed as much as that of Charlotte Flair or Bron Breakker, but Jensen is also a second-generation WWE star.

His father, Bull Buchanan, was active in the company from 1997 to 2003. He once held the WWE Tag Team Championship as a member of Right to Censor and also rapped alongside John Cena in the early stages of the latter's career.

The 21-year-old Jensen is talented and has many years ahead of him.

#4. Arianna Grace is the daughter of a comedic wrestling star

Grace debuted in NXT earlier this year.

Santino Marella is mostly known for his comedic timing and antics while an active WWE Superstar. He is the founder of the Battle Arts Academy, a professional wrestling training facility in Canada. His daughter, Bianca Carelli, debuted for NXT earlier this year as Arianna Grace.

Grace's character plays on her past as a beauty pageant winner and MMA practitioner. She still hasn't been heavily featured but figures to get more time in the coming months. Some stars may move on to the main roster, opening up screen time for up-and-coming performers.

Marella's daughter has done well to play up her past as a beauty pageant winner, often waving to fans before, during, and after matches. Unlike her father, she's been a heel thus far in WWE NXT.

#3. Charlie Dempsey is a chip off the old block

Dempsey (foreground) tried to teach Chase U students some hard lessons.

Fans more familiar with WWE NXT from the USA may not know that wrestling royalty is a part of the roster. Charlie Dempsey wrestled for NXT UK before it closed this year.

Dempsey is the son of wrestling legend William Regal, who is currently signed to AEW. Regal was one of the most important figures in NXT history. He was a talent scout and general manager for the brand during his tenure with the company.

Although he did most of his work for NXT UK, Charlie Dempsey recently debuted in NXT 2.0. He clearly followed in his father's footsteps as he used grappling moves to punish Chase U members during a training session. His ruthless nature is certainly reminiscent of his father.

#2. Von Wagner is a second-generation big man

Von Wagner is one of the more prominently featured second-generation stars, who made his WWE NXT television debut in September 2021. While he is yet to capture a title, he was added to the title match during the launch of NXT 2.0 a year ago.

The big man is the son of former wrestler Wayne Bloom. Bloom was a tag team wrestler alongside Mike Enos, wrestling as the Destruction Crew in AWA and the Beverly Brothers in WWF.

Like his father, Wagner is a big, destructive force. While he's currently a heel, he had a match on SmackDown during the pandemic. Wagner has proven to be solid in the ring, but he lacks the skill in promos.

#1. Bron Breakker is the crownpiece of WWE NXT

It's not hard to pick up on the familial lineage of current NXT Champion Bron Breakker. The 25-year-old is the son of Hall of Famer Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner.

The NXT Champion may not go by his family's name, but the presentation of his character and matches pays homage to its pedigree. He wears a singlet as his father and uncle did in their tag team days. Breakker also utilizes a similar move set used by his family.

He'll break out a snap power slam, a top-rope Frankensteiner, and also a Bulldog off the top rope. Breakker is one of the most prominent second-generation stars in WWE NXT and will be a big player in the future of the company.

