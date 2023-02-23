"The greatest finisher in the history of professional combat" - When 45-year-old current WWE star stunned fans with a controversial claim

Professional wrestling fans have witnessed some iconic finishers, but which move is the greatest of all time? While the WWE Universe might have different preferences, Sheamus turned quite a few heads when he declared the Brogue Kick the best finishing move in combat sports history.

The Celtic Warrior had a resurgent year in 2022, as he had one of the most hard-hitting feuds in recent memory against Gunther. The SmackDown stars had a series of matches with the reigning Intercontinental Champion, with their first meeting at Clash at the Castle bout ranking amongst the best of the year.

The Brawling Brutes and Imperium's highly engaging program led to a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match at Extreme Rules 2022. As you might recall, Sheamus got the win for his team after he laid out Giovanni Vinci with a Brogue Kick.

The former WWE Champion took to Twitter shortly after the victory. He claimed that not only was the Brogue Kick the most devastating finisher in wrestling, but it was also more destructive than any other move in professional combat.

Here's what Sheamus tweeted out about the Brogue Kick on October 10th, 2022:

"The greatest finisher in the history of professional combat. Fella. #brogue," wrote Sheamus.

Is Sheamus one of the most underrated WWE Superstars of his generation?

Having joined the company in 2006 on a developmental deal, it didn't take long for Sheamus to cement himself as a top guy soon after his main roster debut.

The Celtic Warrior was already a WWE Champion by December 2009 as the company continued to give him a solid push in the following years, which saw him also win the Royal Rumble and King of the Ring, respectively.

After stepping back as a singles competitor, Sheamus experienced a successful run in the tag team division alongside Cesaro as The Bar became a vital tag team for WWE between 2016 and 2019.

Just when fans feared Sheamus' act was once again getting a bit stale on TV, WWE booked him to lead The Brawling Brutes, and he's finally getting credit for being an exceptional performer.

The Irish star has had his fair share of detractors over the years. While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling exclusively in August 2021, he opened up about the unwarranted criticism he's received in the business.

"Yeah, I feel like I have chemistry with a lot of people. Like, I made a joke a while ago saying, like, there was a time when I didn't get any credit for anything I did," admitted the former world champion. "It was always the other guy. 'I was carried through this match; I was carried through this match.' You know, at the beginning of my career, I took a lot of flak."

Sheamus has undoubtedly earned fans' respect by being one of the most consistent performers in WWE.

What do you think about how he views the Brogue Kick? Sound off in the comments section below.

