The 'green shirt guy' did not come to WWE RAW alone? Twitter explodes after he is spotted with his family

Over the past few years, the green shirt guy has become a regular at all WWE shows. Fans online have praised his dedication to the company for being at every event, even if it was outside the US.

He mainly became known because of his consistent presence in premium live events. During the latest edition of RAW, the famous fan was not alone like all the other instances. He was accompanied by his family, who joined him at ringside, watching the show.

This unexpected appearance of the green shirt guy's family sparked a flurry of reactions on Twitter. The WWE Universe took to social media to share their thoughts and opinions, often in a lighthearted and humorous manner. Some fans even used this opportunity to poke fun at Cody Rhodes.

Check out some of the hilarious tweets from the fans below:

Rhys1120 @Rhys1120 @TheEnemiesPE3 This man was in London yesterday wtf, man’s gotta have a private jet @TheEnemiesPE3 This man was in London yesterday wtf, man’s gotta have a private jet

TheCanadianNegro @MaxAmountofDD @TheEnemiesPE3 now I NEED Green Shirt Guy vs Brock Lesnar Guy @TheEnemiesPE3 now I NEED Green Shirt Guy vs Brock Lesnar Guy https://t.co/qDmitnwmnd

Suliman Al_sharrad ⚖ @SAS_Kingdom @TheEnemiesPE3 He is a part of the WWE ring decor like they putting him in the arena then they set up their ring ! @TheEnemiesPE3 He is a part of the WWE ring decor like they putting him in the arena then they set up their ring ! 😂

For those who may not know, the popular fan also has an official Twitter account under the name Superfan Smilez. In the past, some fans speculated that Superfan Smilez was a planted or paid fan of the company. However, he has never revealed his true identity, and his name is not known.

Interestingly, the Superfan was even granted access to the company headquarters during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was surprising considering the restrictions in place at that time.

Fans who became famous other than the green-shirt guy

Along with the green shirt guy, 'Angry Miz girl' was also one of the famous fans. Her angry reaction to The Miz winning the WWE Title became a legendary meme among the fans.

Another similar fan was famously known as the Brock Lesnar guy among the WWE Universe. He mainly became famous for his epic Lesnar pose during the triumphant return of The Beast in 2012.

Brock Lesnar Guy @BrockLesnarGuy



What did you guys think of How the hell did I end up in Vegas?!What did you guys think of #SummerSlam ?! How the hell did I end up in Vegas?!What did you guys think of #SummerSlam?! https://t.co/4sSikNkHQA

Fans make up the essence of pro wrestling in general and contribute to not only electric atmospheres but also the direction in which the sport is headed. It is always great to see such dedicated fans as the green shirt guy show up during events, and it will come as no surprise if more such fans emerge in the coming years.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes