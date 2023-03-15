Pro wrestling veteran Vince Russo has questioned why Sami Zayn didn't show up on WWE RAW this week despite being a major factor in The Bloodline storyline.

During the show, the latter's former best friend Kevin Owens collided with Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight match in the main event. After the bout, The Prizefighter was assaulted by The Bloodline. Zayn didn't show up to help the former Universal Champion, as he wasn't on the show.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that if The Bloodline storyline was as good as people say it is, it doesn't make sense that Sami Zayn was nowhere to be seen on WWE RAW.

"'This Bloodline angle is so freaking great.' Yeah, where was Sami Zayn on tonight's show? That's how great it is, that the guy ain't even on the show. Can you imagine in the Attitude Era I'm in the middle of a storyline with Steve Austin and then one week he's not on the show? That's a great storyline? Come on, man," said Russo. [56:00-56:27]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo doesn't think The Bloodline storyline will be memorable after ten years

The Bloodline is one of the most dominant factions in WWE history. Roman Reigns and his cousins have been the focal point of both RAW and SmackDown for a while now.

Although the storyline between the group and Sami Zayn is popular with the fans, Vince Russo doesn't think it'll be remembered a decade from now.

"Everybody thinks The Bloodline was so great because everything else sucked. There was nothing else on the shows, this was the only freaking storyline. Give me a break. This was not Hamelot, this was not Shakespeare. Everything else on both shows absolutely sucked and this was the only thing that looked like an angle. Like seriously, do you really think 10 years from now people are gonna be talking about The Bloodline storyline? I don't," said Russo. [54:15-56:00]

At WWE WrestleMania 39, the leader of The Bloodline, Roman Reigns, will collide with Cody Rhodes. Both superstars' undefeated streaks are on the line.

What do you think WWE is planning for Sami Zayn at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments below!

