The Hardy Boyz to face 2-time champions at WWE WrestleMania 41? Exploring potential hint

The Hardy Boyz have returned to WWE via the company’s collaborative partnership with TNA. The veterans recently defended their TNA World Tag Team Championship against Fraxiom at Madison Square Garden. Now, it seems that the former WWE superstars could soon face The War Raiders following this big win.

NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom faced Matt and Jeff Hardy on this week’s episode of the black-and-silver branded show. The Hardy Boyz had some trouble against the speed and agility of their opponents but successfully retained their belts.

After the show, the former WWE Superstars appeared in a backstage interview where they talked about beating Fraxiom, a team that isn’t known for losing. The Hardys even discussed getting a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championship in the future. Interestingly, this interview drew the attention of WWE World Tag Team Champion Ivar, who hinted that he’s keeping an eye on Matt and Jeff Hardy.

The War Raiders are currently in their second run as the tag champs and have been unstoppable on Monday Night RAW. Having taken care of The Judgment Day and The Creed Brothers, the World Tag Team Champs are awaiting their next challenge.

With The Hardy Boyz back in the company and looking for tough matches, Erik and Ivar could extend a title shot to the TNA World Tag Team Champions. Given that the team doesn’t have any opponents for WrestleMania 41, they could also face the Hardys in Las Vegas. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

The Hardy Boyz could also get attacked by The Street Profits

The Street Profits recently turned heel by attacking The Motor City Machine Guns and DIY during a title match a few weeks ago. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford even released a video promo that said that they are fed up with other teams cutting them in the line and taking away the WWE Tag Team Championship. Specifically, Dawkins and Tez were against people they consider outsiders.

Seeing that The Hardy Boyz are back in WWE, the Street Profits could get furious. They are already having issues with another former TNA tag team, the MCMG, and could club the Hardys in the same bunch. Thus, Dawkins and Tez could launch a backstage ambush on Jeff and Matt Hardy. It will be interesting to see what lies in the future for the TNA World Tag Team Champs.

