Gregory Shane Helms, popularly known as The Hurricane to the WWE faithful, joined Chris Featherstone on the latest edition of Sportskeeda UnSKripted.

The engaging Q&A session saw Hurricane open up about various topics, including his time in the WWE, his thoughts on the Jeff Hardy storyline, feuding with The Rock, and much more.

I had the opportunity to ask Hurricane about his current status with the company and whether we could see him working for WWE again, considering the rumors of the company re-hiring recently furloughed and released employees.

Will WWE get Hurricane back as a producer?

Helms worked as a producer for WWE and was furloughed along with various other backstage employees on April 15th earlier this year.

Hurricane revealed that he still in touch with WWE every week, but he doesn't know when he would be able to resume working for the company.

He noted that WWE would ideally need more producers once they begin running live events again, and that could be when he is welcomed back into the fold.

Hurricane noted that WWE currently has a solid bunch of backstage producers, but the requirement would increase once the company gets back to its regular live event routine.

Hurricane also explained that he would prefer staying at home until the whole COVID-19 situation is brought under control.

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion added that he knew he would be furloughed as he hadn't been on the road for six to seven weeks before the furlough happened.

Advertisement

The Hurricane revealed the following:

"I'm still in touch with them, pretty much on a weekly basis, but until live events start back, and you know, honestly, until this whole COVID thing is well under control, I'm not opposed to staying at home whatsoever. I love my house. I live in a big a** farm, so I got no problems in staying at home.

But you know, I imagine once we start live events, then they are really going to need more producers. I mean, they've got a solid crew in there, and I knew, even before the furlough, I hadn't been on the road. The furlough happened on April 15th, Tax day, as a matter of fact, and I hadn't been on the road for six, seven weeks, or something like that because of the virus, and I just knew that they are going to pay me to sit at home but only for so long."

WWE recently re-hired Pat Buck, and they could get many other furloughed producers back once the situation is favorable.