"The Inner Circle" member wins Championship in Non-AEW match

The Inner Circle (Photo Credit: AEW)

All Elite Wrestling star and member of "The Inner Circle", Sammy Guevara recently won Championship gold in an Australian promotion named Adrenaline Pro Wrestling.

Guevara posted a picture on his official Twitter handle, that features The Spanish God posing with the promotion's Gladiator Championship.

I won a title in Australia today!🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/FZQdyJp9Wg — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) February 22, 2020

As can be seen in the clip below, Zane Zodiac retained his Gladiator title, after defeating "The JayStick" JXT. Guevara decided to take advantage of an exhausted Zodiac, and put him down in a matter of seconds to win the title.

Zodiac went on to challenge Guevara for his newly-won belt, which the latter accepted. The duo are all set to battle it out again for the title on May 30th.

After @the_zanezodiac managed to retain the APW Gladiator championship, defeating @JXT_Official_, @sammyguevara stepped in and decided it was time for his shot, defeating an exhausted Zodiac#APWPandamonium #apwpandamonium pic.twitter.com/pesBI1Jjhk — Adrenaline Pro Wrestling (@APW_Melbourne) February 22, 2020

After honing his craft on the indie scene for years on end, Guevara signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling in early 2019. The first match on the premiere episode of AEW Dynamite saw Guevara taking on the company's EVP, Cody, in a losing effort.

Later in the night, Guevara joined Chris Jericho's faction named "The Inner Circle", along with Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz. The stable has been running rampant on the AEW roster ever since, with Jericho currently holding the AEW World title belt.