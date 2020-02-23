WWE Superstar offers Championship opportunity to Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury has won the Heavyweight title by defeating Deontay Wilder via TKO in the 7th round of their highly-anticipated rematch tonight. The world-renowned boxer is the talk of the town following his victory, and several wrestling personalities have commented on his win.

Amidst a string of congratulatory tweets, the one Braun Strowman sent stood apart. The WWE Intercontinental Champion addressed Fury and offered him a shot at the prestigious title belt he holds at the moment. Check out the tweet below:

Also read: Paige reacts to AEW star wanting to bring her out of retirement

Fans might remember that Strowman and Fury battled last year at WWE Crown Jewel, which ended with a victory for the latter.

The rivalry had kicked off on SmackDown Live's FOX premiere in October, where Strowman confronted Fury during a match and later threw the semi-conscious body of Dolph Ziggler on him. Security managed to keep the two behemoths apart, and a match was set up at Crown Jewel between the duo.

Fury hasn't wrestled a match inside a WWE ring ever since he defeated Strowman via countout in Saudi Arabia. With WrestleMania 36 approaching closer, it wouldn't be a surprise if the fans get to see Fury appear at the annual extravaganza in some capacity.