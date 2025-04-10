The Judgment Day to add WWE Hall of Famer to the group after shocking heel turn? Exploring the possibility

The Judgment Day has entered the WrestleMania 41 match card with an interesting twist. Both Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor have been added to the Fatal Four-Way match for the Intercontinental Championship alongside Bron Breakker and Penta. Since there can only be one winner, it's bound to cause a rift within the heel faction members.
Recently, there has been tension between Mysterio and Balor, but those have been squashed under the pretense of brotherhood. Unfortunately for The Prince, Dirty Dom has a secret weapon in WWE, even if no one quite acknowledges it. It's his father, Rey Mysterio. Despite the sour relationship between the father-son duo, the Hall of Famer might just help his son win his first singles championship on the main roster.
Recently, Dominik Mysterio broke character and praised his father. He revealed that his father had guided him to where he is today, and was his training wheels until it was time to take them off. Keeping in mind the role Rey Mysterio played in The Judgment Day member's career, the Hall of Famer can turn heel for the first time at WrestleMania 41 and help his son win the Intercontinental Championship.
Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE
The Hall of Famer can come out to the arena during the closing moments of the match, take out the three superstars, and help Dominik Mysterio win. After the shocking heel turn, Rey Mysterio can officially join The Judgment Day by replacing Finn Balor as the group's new leader.
JD McDonagh discussed the recent collapse within The Judgment Day
Currently, JD McDonagh is off WWE TV since he is recovering from serious injuries sustained on Monday Night RAW. With McDonagh gone, Balor has found himself outnumbered against Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and Raquel Rodriguez. Fans have speculated that Finn Balor may soon be removed from the faction.
During his appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, McDonagh revealed that he was the glue holding them together, and had no idea what happened in his absence. However, he is positive the dominant power of the faction will be restored once he returns.
"They need me. It's desperate times... Drama, politics, looks like I was the glue holding them together... What happened? I don't know. People started talking about new members now, you got heat with me. It took me six months to get into Judgment Day, and you just want to throw the doors open?"
It remains to be seen when the superstar will return to WWE, and whether he will make it back on time to save The Judgment Day from collapsing.