The Judgment Day to add WWE Hall of Famer to the group after shocking heel turn? Exploring the possibility

The Judgment Day has entered the WrestleMania 41 match card with an interesting twist. Both Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor have been added to the Fatal Four-Way match for the Intercontinental Championship alongside Bron Breakker and Penta. Since there can only be one winner, it's bound to cause a rift within the heel faction members.

Ad

Recently, there has been tension between Mysterio and Balor, but those have been squashed under the pretense of brotherhood. Unfortunately for The Prince, Dirty Dom has a secret weapon in WWE, even if no one quite acknowledges it. It's his father, Rey Mysterio. Despite the sour relationship between the father-son duo, the Hall of Famer might just help his son win his first singles championship on the main roster.

Recently, Dominik Mysterio broke character and praised his father. He revealed that his father had guided him to where he is today, and was his training wheels until it was time to take them off. Keeping in mind the role Rey Mysterio played in The Judgment Day member's career, the Hall of Famer can turn heel for the first time at WrestleMania 41 and help his son win the Intercontinental Championship.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

The Hall of Famer can come out to the arena during the closing moments of the match, take out the three superstars, and help Dominik Mysterio win. After the shocking heel turn, Rey Mysterio can officially join The Judgment Day by replacing Finn Balor as the group's new leader.

JD McDonagh discussed the recent collapse within The Judgment Day

Currently, JD McDonagh is off WWE TV since he is recovering from serious injuries sustained on Monday Night RAW. With McDonagh gone, Balor has found himself outnumbered against Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and Raquel Rodriguez. Fans have speculated that Finn Balor may soon be removed from the faction.

Ad

During his appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, McDonagh revealed that he was the glue holding them together, and had no idea what happened in his absence. However, he is positive the dominant power of the faction will be restored once he returns.

"They need me. It's desperate times... Drama, politics, looks like I was the glue holding them together... What happened? I don't know. People started talking about new members now, you got heat with me. It took me six months to get into Judgment Day, and you just want to throw the doors open?"

Ad

It remains to be seen when the superstar will return to WWE, and whether he will make it back on time to save The Judgment Day from collapsing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury is a pro wrestling journalist at Sporstkeeda, covering the biggest trends in the world of WWE and sports entertainment. She did her bachelor's at Royal Holloway, University of London, and has been an avid fan of various sports since childhood.



Shuvangi has over four years of experience creating content for football, cricket, and pro wrestling. She has worked for prominent news outlets like The Inquisitr and EssentiallySports. Focused on making her work reliable and accurate, Shuvangi sources information for her articles from credible sources like Cagematch and ProfightDB.



Shuvangi’s current favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. She admires The Visionary for his remarkable reign with the World Heavyweight Championship between May 2023 and April 2024. She believes Rollins made the title relevant after its reintroduction by consistently defending it against a diverse set of opponents.



If allowed to rework a WWE storyline, Shuvangi would have featured Roman Reigns on weekly TV in a more prominent role leading up to his main event matches at WrestleMania XL. She believes The Tribal Chief was overshadowed by The Rock in The Bloodline-Cody Rhodes saga.



When not covering pro wrestling, Shuvangi loves to watch Formula One and cricket. She wants to try her hand at writing F1 content in the future. Know More