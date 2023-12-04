The Judgment Day to assault 26-year veteran on WWE RAW tonight? Exploring the possibility

The Judgment Day isn’t fond of anyone other than themselves. The sinister faction on WWE RAW doesn’t take too kindly to anyone who tries to come between them or ruin their possessions.

Unfortunately, last week’s RAW wasn’t a good day for Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh. They were headed back to their locker room when they witnessed returning superstar R-Truth on their couch, eating Jelly Rolls.

Finn Balor took to social media to exclaim that the couch was destroyed, and JD McDonagh vowed to take care of business. It’s possible that The Judgment Day will assault the returning veteran during this week’s red show.

Currently, The Judgment Day’s act has become monotonous. The faction can provide high-profile matches, but their backstage segments need to be tweaked to keep the audience engaged. The returning veteran is the perfect balance of comedy and chaos for Judgment Day.

Expand Tweet

If JD McDonagh does go after R-Truth, it may lead to Truth’s first feud after returning to the squared circle.

Former WWE writer believes R-Truth saved The Judgment Day

The conversation between Truth and Judgement Day was a change of pace, and fans seemed to have enjoyed it.

It so happens that former WWE writer Vince Russo has given his opinion about the segment on RAW, claiming that it was the veteran who saved it.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW, here’s what he had to say:

"Bro, their vignettes in the back as a unit are horrible. I don't know who over there thinks they are good, they are horrible... He [R-Truth] saved it. He actually saved it, bro.”

In the previous episode, Dominik Mysterio lost to Randy Orton and was shoved by rapper Jelly Roll. For tonight, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh will enter the squared circle against the Creed Brothers.