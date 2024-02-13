The Judgment Day to break up before WrestleMania 40? Analyzing Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest's comments

The Judgment Day hasn’t been the best faction for Rhea Ripley. She was attacked on RAW twice by Nia Jax, but none of the members showed up for her. She even took a jibe at her stablemates on social media over the issue.

Given the situation, one may wonder if the faction is about to split up completely or maybe just replace one member. Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest recently addressed The Judgment Day’s dynamics, giving us an answer.

If both Ripley and Priest’s comments are to be taken into account, it’s safe to assume that The Judgment Day will not split up anytime soon. They’re growing stronger and continuing to position themselves as the most dominant faction in all of WWE.

On WWE Dhamaal, The Archer of Infamy spoke about who the leader of the faction is and why the group continues to succeed even when a member isn’t showing up.

"So for us, we are all leaders in The Judgment Day, that's the whole idea. What sets us apart is that, that right there. Every group has had one figurehead, and usually they are the reason for the demise. That's why you see The Bloodline, how they kind of went down a little bit. You have The Brawling Brutes, as soon as Sheamus went down, they lost their way. It’s happened over the course of history as well - nWo, DX, Evolution. It's all the same thing, because of a leader."

Priest went on to state that each member of the group wants to help the others succeed:

"That's what sets us apart, that's why even though we don't always agree on everything, even though we might butt heads, we are going to survive and we are going to be okay. It's like a siblings argument. We'll get over it, and we will figure out a way to succeed. And that's the difference between The Judgment Day and everybody else. We went everything and everything for each other, and not for one. And that's why The Judgment Day is not going anywhere anytime soon.”

The fact that the faction doesn’t have any leaders has been questioned on several occasions when either Ripley or Priest would take the reins, but it’s been addressed!

Rhea Ripley gives her opinion about The Judgment Day breaking up

Just as Damian Priest claimed the faction members are like family, The Eradicator said the same to Sam Roberts of Notsam Wrestling.

“That’s just how it is. Family fights. I don’t see us breaking up. I just see us trying to bring out the best in each other. If that means I get under his skin a little bit, maybe I get under his skin a little bit. I know that’s going to be better for him than it is for his opponent.”

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are strong members of the faction and have found themselves on opposing sides of a conflict. However, if they’re both on the same page about the faction, it must be the case!

