The Judgment Day in danger? 5 WWE RAW tag teams that can dethrone Damian Priest and Finn Balor soon

The Judgment Day may hold the Undisputed Tag Team Titles on WWE RAW, but that only makes them targets in the eyes of the tag team division on the red brand. Then, there is the tag team roster of SmackDown waiting to get their hands on Finn Balor and Damian Priest as well.

The pair are currently in their second reign as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. They recaptured the titles from Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso on the October 16, 2023, episode of RAW due to Jimmy Uso's interference.

Now that we have had a little recap of the tag team title picture let us take a look at the five WWE RAW tag teams that can potentially dethrone The Judgment Day for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles.

#5. Indus Sher was drafted to WWE RAW from NXT

Indus Sher spent some time on NXT before being ultimately called back to WWE RAW as part of the 2023 draft. The trio of Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahaan, and Sanga have been mostly involved in squash matches since making their return to the red brand.

With that said, Indus Sher did have a meeting with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce several weeks ago on the red brand. It is possible that the meeting could lead to a tag team title shot for Veer and Sanga against Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

#4. Alpha Academy is a former Tag Team Champions

It has been almost two years since Chad Gable and Otis held the RAW Tag Team Championship. The two main members of the Alpha Academy have since taken part in some solid storylines against heel and babyface tag teams on the main roster.

The Alpha Academy needs to have another run with the Undisputed Tag Team Titles before Chad Gable embarks on his eventual solo run. Even if he does not tag with Otis, Master Gable can choose Akira Tozawa to replace him as Otis’ tag team partner for a shot at The Judgment Day’s Tag Team Championship.

#3. Imperium needs all the gold on the red brand

There was a time when all three members of Imperium held all the gold in Triple H’s version of NXT and NXT UK. The trio of Walter, Marcel Barthel, and Fabien Aichner were nearly unstoppable during their reign of terror on the white and gold brand.

Fast forward to 2023, all members have their names changed on the main roster. While Gunther (formerly Walter) is making history as the reigning Intercontinental Champion, Ludwig Kaiser (formerly Barthel) and Giovanni Vinci (formerly Aichner) have yet to win tag team gold on WWE RAW.

#2. DIY re-formed not too long ago

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa had an incredible stint as DIY in black and gold NXT. The pair put on countless classics against the likes of The Revival (now known as FTR) and the Authors of Pain. Gargano and Ciampa also had one of the greatest rivalries in NXT history against each other.

DIY recently reunited against Imperium on WWE RAW, picking up the win against Kaiser and Vinci on the October 30 edition of the red brand. It seems Triple H will have Gargano and Ciampa pick up some more wins before setting them up against The Judgment Day for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles.

#1. Creed Brothers are the newest addition to WWE RAW

The Creed Brothers are the newest addition to the tag team division of Monday Night RAW. Brutus and Julius Creed’s arrival on the red brand has undoubtedly given a huge boost to the tag team division of the red brand.

Creed Brothers are no strangers to holding tag team gold as they are the former NXT Tag Team Champions. Additionally, their incredible babyface energy makes them the perfect foil to the evil and sinister Judgment Day. A match between the two teams will definitely be huge.

Which RAW tag team should challenge The Judgment Day for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles? Sound off in the comments section below!

