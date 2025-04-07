The Judgment Day to end due to shocking betrayal, top champion attacks? - 4 Finishes for Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta on WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW will air later tonight from Minneapolis, Minnesota. This will be the first RAW back in the United States following an extremely successful European tour.

Fans are excited for tonight's show. Big names like Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Paul Heyman will be present. Additionally, stars such as Bayley, The War Raiders, and Lyra Valkyria will be in action.

One big match announced for the show will see the son of a legendary luchador facing off against one of the most popular masked marvels of today. Dirty Dominik Mysterio will go one-on-one with Penta during Monday Night RAW.

This article will break down a handful of potential finishes for tonight's big match. This includes Liv Morgan attacking a male star, Judgment Day effectively ending, and a dominant champion interfering and laying out both men. How might Dominik vs. Penta conclude on RAW?

Below are four finishes for Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta on WWE RAW.

#4. Penta could win after the Penta Driver on WWE RAW

Penta is a world-traveled competitor. Fans familiar with his work before joining WWE likely know him from his time in AAA, TNA Wrestling, Lucha Underground, or All Elite Wrestling. He has been a major success wherever he has gone.

Since joining WWE, Penta has been quite dominant. He has pinfall victories over men such as Pete Dunne, Chad Gable, and Ludwig Kaiser. Much of his success has come thanks to his Penta Driver finishing move.

When Dominik and Penta face off in a one-on-one match on Monday Night RAW, Penta may continue his winning ways. He might hit the Sacrifice arm breaker on the young Mysterio before finishing off Dirty Dom with the Penta Driver. If he does, there's no chance that Mysterio will kick out. It will be lights out for The Judgment Day star.

#3. Liv Morgan could cost Penta the win and help "Daddy Dom"

Dominik Mysterio has had quite the run in WWE. He is a former North American Champion and a tag team champion. Dirty Dom previously dated Rhea Ripley but is now accompanied by his on-screen girlfriend, Liv Morgan.

The Miracle Kid could play a pivotal role in the match on WWE RAW. She is loud and crafty, which could lead to a distraction. If Penta isn't careful, Liv could take his attention leading to Mysterio getting a quick rollup victory or nailing a suplex followed by the Frog Splash.

Liv could play a huge role in the match by causing distractions, but an even more interesting finish could see her getting physical. If Liv Morgan attacks Penta while the referee is distracted, it would create a buzz. Plus, Dominik could still capitalize and nail a Frog Splash.

#2. Finn Balor could shockingly attack Dominik Mysterio and effectively kill The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day isn't the force it once was, but it is still a top faction on WWE RAW. Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Finn Balor, and Carlito are the active members, while JD McDonagh is currently sidelined due to injury.

There has been a lot of tension within the group lately, and many WWE fans think the stable could be on its last legs. Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio have been especially butting heads. It seems the two cannot stay on the same page. There is a possibility that The Judgment Day could implode on RAW.

In what would be an absolute shock, Finn could attack Dominik Mysterio behind the referee's back. Penta could then get a quick pinfall victory, only for Finn to unleash a more brutal and continued attack on Dirty Dom. This would lead to the end of the stable and a feud between the two men.

#1. Bron Breakker could lay out both men and cause a non-finish

It is important not to overlook Bron Breakker's role in this chaos. He is the WWE Intercontinental Champion, and as such, he's the primary target of Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and even Penta. They all want his coveted title.

Penta and Bron Breakker were seemingly on the same side during WWE RAW recently, but things took a turn. This resulted in a heated backstage confrontation, with Penta yelling insults at The Big Bad Booty Nephew in Spanish. Meanwhile, Breakker has routinely had to fight Dirty Dom and even Balor.

Come RAW, the match between Mysterio and Penta may not get a satisfying conclusion. Instead, Breakker could show up and destroy both men with Spears. If Finn or Carlito try to get involved in the aftermath of the no contest finish, Breakker might destroy their ribs with his finisher too. He is a beast and nobody is safe.

