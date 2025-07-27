The Judgment Day to finally implode on WWE RAW? Exploring the chances

The Judgment Day could finally implode during tomorrow night's edition of WWE RAW. The show will air live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

The heel faction has become very powerful on WWE RAW, but has not been on the same page in recent months. Dominik Mysterio became the Intercontinental Champion by pinning Finn Balor during a Fatal Four-Way Match at WrestleMania 41, also featuring Penta and then-champion Bron Breakker. Meanwhile, Balor and JD McDonagh are scheduled to put the World Tag Team Championship on the line against LWO's Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde tomorrow night on the red brand.

Balor recently introduced Roxanne Perez to The Judgment Day, seemingly as a way to meddle in Dominik Mysterio's storyline relationship with Liv Morgan. Mysterio could be ringside for the World Tag Team Championship match tomorrow night and could inadvertently cost the reigning champions their titles.

This would likely cause The Prince to finally snap and may result in the inaugural Universal Champion leaving the heel stable for good. JD McDonagh may also decide to follow in Balor's footsteps and exit the faction as well, resulting in the end of The Judgment Day as we know it.

Meanwhile, Dirty Dom was expected to defend the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at Night of Champions 2025 in Saudi Arabia. However, the match was postponed, with Mysterio providing a doctor's note in recent weeks to avoid having to face The Phenomenal One. He was cleared to return to action this past Monday night on RAW and will be defending the title against Styles at WWE SummerSlam next weekend.

Rumored plans for Judgment Day member's WWE return

WWE reportedly has interesting plans for Liv Morgan when she is ready to return to RAW.

Liv Morgan suffered a shoulder injury last month on WWE RAW and will be out of action for the foreseeable future. Speaking on WrestleVotes Q&A, the wrestling insider suggested that Morgan will be having a rivalry with Judgment Day star Roxanne Perez upon her return.

"This is the story they were gonna tell with Liv, either injured or not, and unfortunately, she's now injured, but it was gonna be this heat between her and Roxanne, and now Roxanne can step in her place, hold her title, and create an organic story in that regard. So, I'm happy for her and I think it works for Evolution, I think it works for The Judgment Day, so we'll see where it goes, but I think they came out of it okay with this Liv Morgan injury," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Finn Balor and JD McDonagh can retain the World Tag Team Championship tomorrow night on RAW.

