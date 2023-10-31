The Judgment Day to help 28-year-old star win first WWE championship at Crown Jewel? Exploring potential swerve

The Judgment Day may decide to help a 28-year-old superstar capture his first title in the company at WWE Crown Jewel.

Logan Paul recently made his return to the company after defeating Dillon Danis in a boxing match on October 14th. He called out United States Champion Rey Mysterio after the victory, and is now scheduled to face the Hall of Famer in a title match at Crown Jewel this Saturday.

Paul appeared on WWE RAW last week and had a conversation with The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio. The two appeared to get along and poked fun at former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet and his girlfriend, ring announcer Samantha Irvin. Ricochet is scheduled to battle Mysterio tonight on RAW in a non-title match.

Logan Paul has been very impressive every time he has stepped inside the squared circle. He is a natural in the ring, and his promos continue to get better with every appearance. However, he will likely be the underdog against Rey Mysterio this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

Dominik Mysterio could persuade his stablemates to help Paul defeat his father at Crown Jewel. The Judgment Day has been trying to recruit new members, and Paul would be a tremendous addition, especially if he brings the United States Championship along with him.

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul wants to be hated by WWE fans

Logan Paul recently disclosed that he wants to get the same reaction Dominik Mysterio evokes from the WWE Universe.

Dirty Dom is one of the most despised superstars on the roster and is loudly booed whenever he attempts to cut a promo. Speaking on The Stephen A. Smith Show, the 28-year-old shared that it is his goal to be as hated as Dominik Mysterio:

"Dom puts the mic up to his mouth and he can't get a word out because everyone in every single arena around the country, around the world is booing him. He cannot speak, he cannot cut promos. That's where I want to be. I want to be so hated that I can't talk when I enter the venue." [From 11:27 to 12:03]

Expand Tweet

The Judgment Day faction could become the most powerful group in WWE if Logan Paul decided to join. It will be fascinating to see who wins the United States Championship match between Paul and Mysterio senior this Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel.

Would you like to see Logan Paul join The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here