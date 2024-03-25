The Judgment Day is hours away from facing massive public embarrassment, and it needs to act fast

The Judgment Day needs to do everything in its power to save itself from embarrassment on tonight's edition of WWE RAW. Ricochet is all set to take on JD McDonagh on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW.

If Ricochet defeats McDonagh, this would be his third victory over the faction in a row. The RAW Superstar pointed out the same on his Twitter handle mere hours ago. Ricochet's winning record arose after he got the better of McDonagh in the Gauntlet match a couple of weeks ago on the red brand. Then, last week, he went one-on-one against Dirty Dom and came out victorious again. This explains the challenge thrown at The Judgment Day earlier tonight.

The Judgment Day needs to do whatever it can to make sure Ricochet doesn't defeat JD McDonagh tonight on WWE RAW. Be it an interference, or the use of a foreign object, the group needs to do everything it can to help McDonagh defeat Ricochet. With WrestleMania XL approaching fast, more people are tuning in to the shows every week and the group can't afford to lose three straight matches at such a crucial stage with millions of eyes on the product.

The villainous faction has been dominant for quite some time now on WWE TV. With Ricochet now having two back-to-back wins against its members, its reputation is at stake on tonight's RAW. A third straight loss would possibly lead to other superstars not taking the group seriously in the coming months, and that's the last thing that Balor and company want.

The members of The Judgment Day currently holds the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles as well as the Money in The Bank briefcase. The stable can't go on embarrassing losing streaks while holding the titles and the briefcase. There's a responsibility on the shoulders of superstars who hold such coveted titles.

Does The Judgment Day have a leader?

The dominant group has never had a consistent leader. Last year, Damian Priest appeared on WWE's The Bump and opened up about the idea of the stable having a leader. He shared his thoughts on Rhea Ripley possibly being the leader of the faction.

Here's what he said:

"They’re right. I think a few short weeks ago, I was the one everybody was saying was the leader. A few months before that, it was Finn Balor. Before that, well, nobody really ever says Dom. But it’s interchangeable. We’re all leaders, so they are right. She is a leader, and I think Finn Balor’s a leader. I’m a leader. I think we all share in that leadership role, and right now, she’s just taking more of it because we obviously at times don’t act like ourselves. In this instance, she was there to lead me the right way. When she wasn’t around, I kind of took the reigns of leading the guys in a certain way."

It's been almost two years since The Judgment Day came into being. A lot has changed over the past two years and it's quite possibly the most dominant faction in WWE today.

