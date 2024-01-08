The Judgment Day to kick 17-year veteran out of the group on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

The Judgment Day has been dealing with a bizarre situation since Survivor Series 2023. R-Truth returned at the event and has had the twisted notion that he is a part of the sinister faction after his return. His primary feud is with JD McDonagh, with the narrative being that only one of them could be in The Judgment Day. In all fairness, Truth did defeat McDonagh in a “Loser Leaves Judgment Day” match, but Damian Priest and others did not enforce that stipulation.

On last week’s RAW, The Miz was supposed to have Judgment Day members on his show, but R-Truth arrived in the ring to represent the faction. Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh then opposed it, which led to a tag team match between a reunited Awesome Truth vs. McDonough & Dirty Dom. This bout ended with Awesome Truth’s victory.

On tonight’s RAW, McDonagh is scheduled to face The Miz one on one. With the losses McDonagh is being handed, if he loses against The Miz, Damian Priest and Finn Balor may decide to actually cut him out of their faction owing to the continuous defeats and embarrassment.

It was Finn Balor who had introduced McDonagh to the group. Even though the other members of Judgment Day didn’t warm up to him immediately, with time, he did become a part of the faction. Considering the efforts he put into becoming a part of the group, he needs to bring in a victory for The Judgment Day to avoid being kicked out.

The Judgment Day have a high stakes match scheduled for WWE RAW

On WWE RAW: Day 1, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano told Awesome Truth that DIY will be the next team to challenge Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Again, Truth took matters upon himself on behalf of The Judgment Day and approached General Manager Adam Pearce with a proposal.

R-Truth proposed a match between Finn Balor and Tommaso Ciampa, and if the latter wins, then DIY gets a title match against The Archer of Infamy and The Prince. Finn Balor has to ensure he comes out on top on tonight’s RAW to avoid putting their titles in jeopardy!

