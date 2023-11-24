The Judgment Day to lose their titles on WWE SmackDown due to Cody Rhodes and his WarGames team? Chances of it happening

On the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown, The Judgment Day is set to defend their Undisputed Tag Team titles against the Street Profits in a highly anticipated title bout. Last week, Lashley's faction secured an impressive victory over the Brawling Brutes and Pretty Deadly in a No.1 Contender match, earning them the right to challenge the villainous faction for the tag team titles.

However, as we approach Survivor Series 2023, there is speculation that they might drop the Undisputed Tag Team Titles on SmackDown to introduce a new twist to the premium live event. However, the likelihood of the RAW faction losing their Undisputed titles against the Profits appears to be low despite the show being the final edition before this year's Survivor Series.

This is likely a strategic decision to maintain the momentum of The Judgment Day before their high-stakes WarGames main event. Cody Rhodes' announcement of Randy Orton's return has shifted the dynamic towards the babyface team on the recent WWE RAW.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, the potential appearance of the American Nightmare and his team members is also likely on the upcoming SmackDown as the show will be held in Chicago. This will be the same location where the next day Survivor Series WarGames will take place.

It will be fascinating to witness how the events unfold on the next edition of Friday Night SmackDown, serving as the final show before the WarGames.

For those unaware, Survivor Series 2023 is set to take place on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at the Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois.

Did Drew McIntyre join the Judgment Day on a recent RAW?

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre kicked off the show with an intense promo, addressing his recent transformation into a villainous character. During this impassioned promo, the Scottish Warrior vocalized his grievances, specifically targeting Jey Uso for interfering and costing him a significant opportunity to win the World Title in front of the live audience.

In a surprising turn of events, McIntyre not only confirmed his participation in the WarGames match but also asserted that he had not officially joined the villainous faction.

Overall, it seems like the consequences of the WarGames match could potentially shape McIntyre's trajectory in WWE, and might decide whether he wants to join the Judgment Day.