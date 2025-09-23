The Judgment Day might be finished on WWE RAW next week

The Judgment Day has been one of the most prominent factions on RAW. However, the once-loving bond and fraternity have greatly eroded within the group in recent times. Tensions have been brewing between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio for the past couple of weeks. Meanwhile, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez's presence has been good for nothing.Cracks have started to form within The Judgment Day and it could see its ultimate blow-off next week. This week on RAW, Dominik Mysterio pushed JD McDonagh into the lion's den as he forced him to battle Rusev in a match. However, the 28-year-old did not even bother to save McDonagh when the latter was getting obliterated at the hands of The Bulgarian Brute.This enraged Finn Balor, who was furious at Dirty Dom's actions. The Prince was already at loggerheads with The Latino Heat and this aggravated the situation. Next week on RAW, Dominik Mysterio is set to defend the Intercontinental Championship against Rusev. There is a good possibility that Balor could cost him the match, venting out his weeks-long frustrations.As a result, Mysterio could simply walk away, quitting The Judgment Day following a potential betrayal from his stablemate. This could create turmoil among the other members of the group. While JD McDonagh could be in a dilemma, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez may stand against it. They could decide to detach themselves from the faction and go their separate ways.This could ultimately put an end to The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW. The once-dominant faction that ruled the main roster could succumb to internal conflicts. WWE has been teasing its breakup for quite some time now and the company could finally pull the trigger. Weeks of tensions might finally result in the faction's implosion next week on RAW.The Judgment Day members might be repackaged after a potential breakupThe Judgment Day is seemingly heading towards anarchy, which could eventually lead to its implosion very soon. Following that, WWE might give the members a fresh start, something that fans have been clamoring for for quite some time. Finn Balor could embark on his much-awaited singles run on RAW.He has been working alongside a faction for the past few years and fans have been urging WWE to bring back his old gimmick. Balor received a thunderous pop when he returned to NXT with his old theme song and babyface attitude on NXT Homecoming. Hence, Triple H might revive that gimmick.Besides, JD McDonagh could also resume his singles career on Monday Night RAW, where he could chase singles gold. When it comes to Dominik Mysterio, WWE might cause a slight change in his character. He could embrace a new attitude after potentially parting ways with The Judgment Day.Meanwhile, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez may continue to work as a tag team in the women's division. There are several aspects the creative team has yet to explore with the duo. Therefore, they could remain heels and dominate the tag team division together even if they leave the faction.However, this is entirely speculation and it will depend on whether The Judgment Day implodes. Given the recent conflicts, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the faction on RAW.