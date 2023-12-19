The Judgment Day might not have successfully defended their titles on RAW: Magnifying the minute detail you probably missed

The Judgment Day came out as still the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions on Monday Night RAW tonight. Damian Priest and Finn Balor defeated the Creed Brothers in the main event of the show. With that being said, the champions may have picked up a fluke win due to the referee missing a crucial moment of the match.

The closing stretch of the match between The Judgment Day and the Creed Brothers had the crowd on the edge of their seats. Julius and Brutus Creed came extremely close to winning the match, but Balor’s in-ring awareness saved the champions from a huge loss.

Priest went for the cover after hitting the South of Heaven on Julius. However, the young challenger managed to raise his shoulder just as the referee hit the three count. The seemingly controversial finish might lead to a rematch between the Creed Brothers and The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in 2024.

It is worth mentioning that The Archer of Infamy appeared to be in a lot of pain towards the end of the match. Priest took Brutus’ finisher face-first. He was seen grabbing his face and unable to get up quickly. Fortunately, he recovered and finished the match.

Was tonight’s RAW The Judgment Day’s final televised title defense of 2023?

The Judgment Day capped off 2023 on a huge note. All members except for Dominik Mysterio ended their televised appearances with the titles around their waists. WWE won’t be having any more televised taping in 2023, as next week’s RAW will probably be the best of show in the Stamford-based promotion.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor will defend their tag titles at the WWE Live Holiday Tour at the Madison Square Garden. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions will put their titles on the line against former Bloodline members Sami Zayn and Jey Uso.

WWE RAW will be back on the road on January 1, 2024, with its Day 1 television special event. Sportskeeda Wrestling will have full coverage of the show as it airs in two weeks from tonight.

