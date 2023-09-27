The Judgment Day to reveal top free agent as their bodyguard at WWE Fastlane? Exploring the potential

The Judgment Day lost their prime target on WWE RAW to the top babyfaces on the brand, but they could have another surprise in store to reveal at Fastlane 2023.

The heel stable was desperately trying to recruit a new arrival on the RAW roster, Jey Uso, as a new member of their group. Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest took turns convincing the former Right Hand Man to join them. But it was only Rhea Ripley who piqued Jey Uso's interest.

However, Jey joined forces with Cody Rhodes as The American Nightmare had bought him on RAW after he quit WWE. It is now evident that he is not interested in joining The Judgment Day, despite his growing feelings for Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

In that case, The Judgment Day could bring a former champion as a new ally — Omos. The Nigerian Giant recently made his in-ring return at the house shows this month and crossed paths with Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare put Omos through a table, and the latter could soon return on RAW for his revenge.

The Judgment Day could recruit Omos as the stable's new bodyguard and unveil him as the newest member at Fastlane, where they are bound to compete in a big match.

What are the matches confirmed for WWE Fastlane 2023?

WWE has only announced two matches for Fastlane 2023, uncharacteristically, despite the premium live event scheduled for next Sunday. Seth Rollins' intense feud with Shinsuke Nakamura will see the two lock horns in a rematch.

Nakamura will challenge The Architect for the World Heavyweight Championship after failing to dethrone him at Payback. John Cena will return to action at the show, where he is set to lock horns with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match.

Cena was initially supposed to team up with AJ Styles for this match. However, The Bloodline members brutally attacked Styles and forced him to leave the arena in an ambulance before ambushing John Cena during the contract signing.

It will be interesting to see if someone will eventually make a huge return to team up with John Cena against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane 2023.

