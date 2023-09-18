The Judgment Day to ruin major feud-ending match on WWE RAW tonight? Exploring the chances

The Judgment Day claims to run WWE, and given that each member of the stable currently holds championship gold, they may be correct. Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion, Dominik Mysterio holds the NXT North American Championship, and Finn Balor & Damian Priest are the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

While there are several teams vying to become the new top contenders for the gold, it could be argued that two Monday Night RAW teams are looking to become the unofficial number one contenders tonight.

The New Day will battle The Viking Raiders in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match on RAW. This comes after a heated rivalry ever since Kofi Kingston returned to action. In theory, whichever team wins might be next to challenge Finn and Damian. That is unless the bout doesn't have a conclusive finish.

The Judgment Day may interrupt the potentially feud-ending tag team match on RAW. It could be just Finn Balor and Damian Priest who make their presence known or the entire stable. Either way, before a winner is decided, the feared faction may interfere and lay out both teams.

This could mean that neither duo can earn a title shot. On the other hand, it could create even more enemies for The Judgment Day, which is a risky move. Regardless, it feels like a move straight out of the group's playbook.

WWE RAW has three other bouts announced

While the 2-out-of-3 Falls Match should be an exciting one, it is far from the only bout announced for the red brand this week. Three other matches have been confirmed by WWE to take place later tonight.

The most notable one, perhaps, is a grudge match between Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre. Main Event Jey Uso jumped to RAW after leaving The Bloodline and SmackDown, but some stars aren't forgiving him for his sins with his former stable. The Scottish Psychopath, in particular, doesn't accept that Jey is reformed.

Another bout confirmed for RAW this week is Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio. The American Nightmare and Dirty Dom have had issues since before Money in the Bank. Could RAW mark the end of their rivalry once and for all?

Lastly, another rematch is scheduled for tonight. Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet battled a handful of times this year. They will go one-on-one once more on Monday Night RAW. This comes after Nakamura attacked Ricochet after the Human Highlight Reel showed support for Seth Rollins.