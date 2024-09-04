The Judgment Day's new challengers, heartbreaking breakup - 4 directions for The New Day after WWE fired Odyssey Jones

WWE has had many successful tag teams and factions over the years. In recent years, the promotion has perhaps experienced some of its greatest stables ever in the form of The Bloodline, The Judgment Day, and Damage CTRL.

Still, many groups come in hot but fail to stand the test of time. One group that has passed the test of time with flying colors is The New Day. The stable features Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and the injured Big E.

Recently, it looked like a new member was joining the stable in the form of Odyssey Jones. Things have since taken a turn, however, as Jones has seemingly been fired by World Wrestling Entertainment with reports claiming some disturbing allegations against the performer.

With Jones seemingly out of the company and thus out of this new storyline with The New Day, the question arises: What is next for Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods? This article will look at a handful of potential directions for the duo following this major shift.

Below are four directions for The New Day after WWE fired Odyssey Jones.

#4. They could split up and feud

Odyssey Jones was a major part of this new storyline involving the long-time WWE faction, but realistically speaking, he wasn't the focal point. Instead, Odyssey was a device to move the story forward.

The key characters were Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. The root of the storyline was that Woods was growing frustrated. He's frustrated with Kofi not discussing things with him, he is frustrated at feeling as if he was being replaced, and he is even frustrated with his lack of singles success in WWE.

As a result, the angle could continue as it was originally intended and Xavier Woods could turn heel on Kofi Kingston. Jones was the catalyst and they got to the point where he wouldn't be necessary for the angle to continue as planned anyway. Could Woods turn to the villainous side and end The New Day for good?

#3. The New Day could add a different WWE star to the group

While nothing was made official, it seemed as if Odyssey Jones was rapidly on his way to becoming a fully-fledged member of The New Day. This would have made him the fourth member of the WWE stable.

Of course, there are Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. However, they used to be joined by former WWE Champion Big E. Unfortunately, E suffered what may be a career-ending neck injury in 2022 and may never return to the ring. It made sense to bring in Jones and make the group a trio once again, but those plans are now out the window.

Now, The New Day could add a different third member. A big and powerful star like Jones isn't easy to find, but somebody like Omos could fill in. Alternatively, they could unite with a returning Tyler Breeze who is a close friends with outside of the ring. Regardless, The New Day could soon expand.

#2. They could feud with The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has undergone quite a few changes in recent months. The group kicked Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest out and the faction now features Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, Carlito, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh.

Of the five stars in the group, three currently hold gold. Liv Morgan is the WWE Women's World Champion. Meanwhile, The Prince and The Irish Ace hold the World Tag Team Titles and have for a few months now.

Notably, The New Day chasing after the World Tag Team Titles was teased on Monday Night RAW. If Adam Pearce grants them an opportunity, they could battle and feud with Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, potentially winning championship gold again.

#1. The duo could return to NXT for a run

NXT is WWE's third brand. While the show isn't as big as RAW and SmackDown, it has a sizable audience and an incredible roster. This includes their tag team champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom, collectively known as Fraxiom.

The New Day aren't strangers to NXT. While Woods was called up early on in NXT's lifespan and Kofi was part of the main roster long before it launched, the two went down and briefly held the NXT Tag Team Titles together.

If the Odyssey Jones firing killed off any plans for The New Day on RAW, Kofi and Xavier could return for another run on NXT. The two feuding with Fraxiom would be fantastic. Additionally, they could wrestle Chase U, Hank & Tank, and even The Rascalz.

