WWE: Top 3 Prospects who can be successful in NXT 2.0

NXT has had a variety of variations over the years. NXT started in 2010 as a reality show pairing up Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) rookies with WWE superstars who acted as mentors for their respective rookies. This lasted for five seasons, and was poorly received by fans.

In 2012, NXT was revamped into a full-fleged wrestling show featuring top notch indie talent. This version of NXT saw the rise of Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe, The Undisputed Era, and many more.

With awesome storylines, wrestling and music, NXT became the favorite brand for hardcore wrestling fans. The NXT pay-per-view series TakeOver was positively received by fans and critics alike. In a few years, NXT was considered to be a legitimate third brand instead of a developmental brand.

Everything was going well until they started Wednesday Night Wars with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). On 30th March 2021, WWE announced that NXT would be moving to Tuesday night beginning 13th April 2021 bringing an end to the war.

The loss did not go well with Vince McMahon, and he decided to take control of NXT. Vince revamped NXT once again, with a focus on younger and bigger talent that can someday main-event WrestleMania.

Today, we'll be talking about top three prospects that can be successful in NXT 2.0. Let's get the list started!

#3. Ridge Holland

A former professional rugby player & a monster in the ring

Ridge Holland is a British professional wrestler. After spending two years in the independent circuit, Holland joined NXT in 2018. He made his NXT TV debut on 7th August 2020 in a match against Oney Lorcan & Damien Priest.

After a few TV appearances, Holland dislocated his ankle & fractured his right leg. On 27th July 2021, after nine months, Holland made his return assisting Oney Lorcan & Pete Dunne in defeating Tommasso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher.

Holland had a dominant performance on the debut episode of NXT 2.0 against Drake Maverick, and it looks like Vince has some big plans for him.

Holland has a very strong physique along with a scary presence. He can be a top heel, and may end up being the NXT Champion in the coming years. He is 33 years old, so let's hope Vince pulls the trigger at the right time.

#2. Bron Breakker

Like Father, Like Son

Bron Breakker is a second generation wrestler signed to WWE. He's the son of Ric Steiner, and nephew of Scott Steiner. Vince has always had a strong interest in second generation wrestlers which could be very good for the future of Breakker.

Breakker was booked very strongly in his debut, defeating LA Knight who's one of the biggest stars in NXT.

Breakker is a big and powerful athlete; just like his father. According to an article by Wrestletalk, Breakker is set for a big push in NXT 2,0. Breakker's lineage, physique and skills will surely propel him to the top of NXT 2.0.

#1. Von Wagner

When the boss sees you as a "WrestleMania main-eventer" you've got the brightest future of them all.

Von Wagner is the son of former WWE superstar Wayne Bloom. He signed a developmental deal with NXT in 2019. He made an appearance on a SmackDown in 2020 as Cal Bloom. After a long period of absence, he made his NXT 2.0 debut in the main-event for the NXT Championship.

Wagner replaced the injured Kyle O'Reilly on the debut episode of NXT 2.0.

The newcomer is getting a place in the main-event shows that Vince is interested in pushing Wagner. According to WrestlingNews.co, the manager is very happy with Wagner's debut, and Vince sees him as a future main-eventer.

Which of the NXT talent will go on to be a huge superstar in Vince's NXT 2.0. Give your opinions in the comments.

