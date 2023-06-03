The man who beat Seth Rollins nearly four years ago should be his first challenger for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins has become the talk of the town after his stellar performance against AJ Styles at WWE Night of Champions 2023. The Visionary also became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion of the Modern Era and will carry Monday Night RAW as the face that runs the place.

The biggest question now is who will be the first challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship on Monday Night RAW. There are many superstars who can face The Visionary, but it would be best if Brock Lesnar turns up as Rollins' first contender for the title.

Earlier this year, Brock Lesnar defeated Omos at WrestleMania 39 and went after Cody Rhodes on the RAW after WrestleMania. The Beast and The American Nightmare have exchanged victories over each other at Backlash 2023 and Night of Champions 2023.

The rivalry might not be over yet, but The Beast Incarnate can take a slight detour and go after the World Heavyweight Champion before returning to feud with Cody Rhodes over the summer.

Why should Brock Lesnar go after Seth Rollins' WWE World Heavyweight Championship?

In 2019, Seth Rollins scored two victories over Brock Lesnar in order to win the Universal Championship on two occasions. However, The Beast Incarnate was able to vindicate his loss from WrestleMania 35 by winning back the title from Rollins via his Money in the Bank cash-in ahead of SummerSlam 2019.

Recently, The Beast Incarnate feuded with Bobby Lashley and Cody Rhodes, respectively, for the sole purpose of getting a win over the two stars. The Beast could go after Seth Rollins to get a win over him and win the newly introduced World Heavyweight Championship.

The new title's legitimacy will increase if Brock Lesnar wins the title, as he never held this version of the title in his WWE career. Previously, The Beast won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from John Cena at SummerSlam 2014 but didn't spend more than a day with the unified titles.

Any championship with Brock Lesnar's name on it increases the credibility and makes the title much more important. Meanwhile, Lesnar has not answered Rhodes' challenge of a rematch which leaves the door open for The Beast Incarnate to go after Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight Championship.

Do you want to see Brock Lesnar hold the new World Heavyweight Championship before retiring? Sound off in the comments section below.

