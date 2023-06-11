The man who gave Seth Rollins his only singles loss in 2023 must end up beating him for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins became the face of WWE RAW during a time when Cody Rhodes was out of action, and Roman Reigns unified the World titles at WrestleMania 38. The Visionary is not only the company's top star but became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion of the Modern Era.

After the arrival of the new regime led by Triple H, Seth Rollins has been one of the most protected superstars in the locker room. However, Austin Theory is the only superstar who defeated The Visionary in a singles competition in 2023, which could lead to him winning his first World Championship from Rollins.

Last year, Austin Theory underwent a character change where he dropped the goofy gimmick and got his first name back under the new regime. Triple H focused on making the secondary champions and championships important in the company, and both titleholders received long title reigns and credible wins.

Earlier this year, Seth Rollins went after the United States Championship and lost to Austin Theory. A month later, Theory once again pinned Rollins inside the Elimination Chamber but with the help of Logan Paul. A-Town could be the man who can end The Visionary's reign as World Heavyweight Champion.

Why should Austin Theory beat Seth Rollins to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion?

Austin Theory has dominated one section of the men's division as the United States Champion. Theory has become the longest-reigning US champion of the decade as he crossed 200 days with the title and defeated Jey Uso on a recent episode of SmackDown.

According to a recent report, the company has some massive plans for A-Town in the coming months. The new regime completely reworked on Theory, and it should not come as a surprise if he becomes a world champion in the coming months by moving back to Monday Night RAW.

A creative way to make A-Town go to RAW and challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship is if he could relinquish the title to get a shot at The Visionary. This is often done in IMPACT Wrestling by the X-Division Champion.

Whether fans like it or not, Austin Theory is an excellent worker, and the company often wants stars such as Theory to represent them. A-Town could possibly become WWE World Champion, and it could start by beating Seth Rollins, who he has previously defeated twice in a year.

Do you want to see Austin Theory become a world champion in WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

