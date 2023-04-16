The Man's former bestie, top star needing direction - 5 WWE women who could align with Becky Lynch against Trish Stratus & Lita

Fans were shocked when Trish Stratus betrayed Becky Lynch on the most recent episode of WWE RAW. Stratus was substituted for Lita for her WWE Women's Tag Team Championship bout against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. This came about after The Extreme Diva was found hurt backstage, and thus Lynch needed a new partner.

On the surface, it seemed pretty standard. A champion was jumped backstage, but the co-champions' friend took her place. This has happened a handful of times in the past. What came next, however, was far more surprising.

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus lost the gold to Liv and Raquel after the Hall of Famer was pinned. This shocking development was a major surprise in itself, but the Canadian star then attacked Lynch in a post-match beating that left fans bewildered.

The Canadian star's motives aren't yet clear, but neither is Lita's stance. While many think Trish jumped on her former best friend, others believe that this may have been a ruse by the two to get at The Man. If Stratus and Lita are indeed in this together, Becky will need help handling the two Hall of Famers. Who might have her back?

Below are five WWE women who could align with Becky Lynch against Trish Stratus and Lita.

#5. Asuka needs direction

Asuka is an incredibly decorated and talented performer. She's held gold on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown, making her a Triple Crown Champion. The Empress of Tomorrow has also captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on multiple occasions, thus making her a Grand Slam Champion.

Lynch and Asuka have been both friends and foes in the past. They've battled over championship gold, but they've also teamed up together against various villains in WWE.

The Japanese star has had a new spark since returning at the Royal Rumble, but she failed to defeat Bianca Belair at WrestleMania. Now without a major rivalry, she could be lost in the shuffle. Helping Lynch could put Asuka back into a prominent position on the card.

#4. Mia Yim and Becky Lynch worked together recently

Ange✨ @_lynchslaugh in love with this picture of becky lynch and mia yim. in love with this picture of becky lynch and mia yim. ❤ https://t.co/1KlqFDnJET

Mia Yim is an up-and-coming WWE Superstar. While she's yet to hold gold on any brand, she has created some entertaining moments on both NXT and Monday Night RAW. She's also a member of the O.C.

Becky Lynch and Mia Yim aren't strangers to one another, even if they don't have much history together. They were part of the same Survivor Series WarGames team last November and even teamed up against Damage CTRL on WWE RAW earlier this year.

Michin has already proven that she's willing to stand by Lynch. While she likely has great respect for Trish Stratus and Lita, Yim surely wants to boost her career, and aligning with The Man to defeat two Hall of Famers could do the trick.

#3. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch were once best friends

Charlotte Flair is the most decorated female athlete of all time. She's a 14-time Women's Champion in WWE and a two-time NXT Women's Champion. The second-generation star has also held the Women's Tag Team Titles.

The Queen and The Man have a lot of history together. At one point, the two were inseparable as best friends. Over time, however, they began to fall apart both on-screen and allegedly off-screen as well.

While there's no information regarding their friendship nowadays, there's a chance that the two have made up. Regardless, there may be no better option to fight the besties who were once rivals than another pair of besties who have also been rivals. Can Charlotte and Becky stop Trish and Lita?

#2. Nikki Cross is one of WWE's most unpredictable stars

Nikki Cross

Nikki Cross is one of the most underrated superstars in WWE. She's captured both the RAW Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Titles but is still underutilized on television.

The psychotic Scot isn't a stranger to Becky Lynch. They've fought in the past and been aligned, including when Nikki went by her A.S.H. persona. Still, their screen time together has been somewhat limited.

Lynch clearly has trouble finding a partner she can trust. Instead of looking for somebody who won't betray her, she could instead seek out a wildcard. You never know what Nikki Cross is capable of, and that chaos may be exactly what Becky needs.

#1. Bayley and Becky could surprisingly unite

Bayley & Becky Lynch

Bayley is one of the top female stars in WWE history. She's held the Women's Championship on all three brands, RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. She's also a multi-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

The Role Model and The Man have a lot of history together, especially recently. The two have been at odds since SummerSlam 2022 when Bayley returned and targeted Lynch and Bianca Belair. Their issues were seemingly blown off at WrestleMania 39 when Damage CTRL lost in a six-woman tag team match.

An interesting story could see Becky and Bayley being women without a country. There have been teases of a Damage CTRL breakup, and of course, Trish turned on Lynch. Imagine the two rivals having to unite due to the heelish nature of their former friends.

