The Miz is destined to be in the WWE Hall of Fame

The Miz is the most must-see superstar in WWE history, and whenever he decides to call it a career, he will be the most must-see WWE Hall of Famer.

At age 41, The Miz is about to wrap up his 15th year in professional wrestling. A career that has led to multiple title runs, movie roles, a successful reality television show, and countless memorable moments both inside and outside the ring. Whether you love him or hate him, you cannot deny the quality career that Miz has had in WWE.

Put some respect on his name The Miz has always been Awesome2x WWE champion8x Intercontinental champion2x United States champion8x Tag Team champion2x Money in the Bank winnerPut some respect on his name The Miz has always been Awesome◼️ 2x WWE champion◼️ 8x Intercontinental champion◼️ 2x United States champion◼️ 8x Tag Team champion◼️ 2x Money in the Bank winnerPut some respect on his name https://t.co/n9Q1a97NT6

While most will admit Miz has had a nice career, some will scoff at him being considered for the WWE Hall of Fame. Coupled with his championship reigns, Miz is also a Triple Crown champion (25th overall) and a Grand Slam champion (14th overall). In fact, Miz is the first-ever 2x Grand Slam Champion in WWE history.

Outside of his titles and accolades, real-life Michael Mizanin has been revered as one of the best on the microphone since debuting in 2006. Over the last 15 years, The Miz has been a consistent presence on the Wrestling Observer's yearly Best Interviews list.

The former Dancing with the Stars participant has also been a mainstay on WWE TV for over a decade due to his ability to make any championship and any storyline feel like one of the most important things happening in the company.

Still not convinced? The Miz should easily make the Hall Of Fame ahead of these other fan-favorites

Miz's career lines up with the careers of Jeff Hardy, Kofi Kingston, and Christian. All former world champions (and Hall of Fame favorites) who excelled in the tag team ranks before reaching the top of the mountain.

Although he is not known for his tag-team work (despite his six tag team title runs), he makes up for it with his success in the Intercontinental division. Miz's eight Intercontinental title reigns are good enough for second all-time, only one behind Chris Jericho.

Lastly, there is something to be said for longevity in a business that has chewed up and spit out so many wrestlers. Miz is about to begin his 16th year in WWE, a feat that not many others can hang their hat on.

As he powers towards 20 years in the business, he should rest easy knowing that retirement should bring with it an eventual induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Do you think The Miz should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame?

Let us know in the comments section below.

