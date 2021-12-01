The Miz is the perfect first feud for Edge on WWE RAW

Edge made his return to WWE RAW last night.

He ran off a list of wrestlers he would like to face on RAW, from WWE United States Champion Damian Priest and Kevin Owens to AJ Styles and WWE Champion Big E. He was confronted by The Miz, who made his return after his tenure on Dancing With The Stars. The two had a war of words on the mic and it seems that they are heading towards a feud.

The Miz is the perfect feud for Edge as he returns to RAW.

While Miz may not be the feud that fans expected when Edge was drafted to RAW, it's one that got fans interested in just one promo segment.

When Edge was listing wrestlers he wanted to face on the red brand, Miz was not one of them and he took offense to that. Instead of getting the late 2020-early 2021 Miz that was booked as a comedy act and couldn't be taken seriously. We saw flashes of 2016-17 Miz, the one that main-evented pay per views and made the Intercontinental Championship feel relevant again.

That version of the Miz is arguably a Top 10 promo in modern WWE history. It is "Must See" and makes the potential feud with Edge more interesting. The feud could repair a lot of the damage that a recent booking had done to him.

The Miz is also the most logical feud for Edge at the moment as well.

Let's take a look at the guys he listed and what they are doing at the moment. Kevin Owens and Big E are currently feuding for the WWE Championship. It's too early to take the WWE Championship off of Big E and Owens' future in the company is in doubt, so those feuds won't work.

Damian Priest is the current United States Champion and is one of the most protected guys on the main roster. While a feud with Edge over the US title would be great for Priest, now isn't the time for that. Finn Balor would be a great opponent for Edge, but he has been losing far too often lately that he needs to pick up some victories before a feud with Edge would feel big.

That leaves AJ Styles. Styles is currently in a tag team with Omos and is helping the big man prepare to take the next step. Styles v. Edge is a dream match and one that deserves a long build that culminates at WrestleMania. The Royal Rumble is the best place to begin that build as that is where they had their first encounter when Edge returned in 2020.

With the Miz, he isn't doing anything at the moment, and he will come out of this feud looking better than he did coming into it. If he shockingly wins the feud, he will have a win over a WWE Hall of Famer and instantly gain all of his credibility back. If he loses, he doesn't lose much since he wasn't doing anything of note, to begin with. As long as he keeps his serious character instead of the comedy one, he will be fine. Edge already put him over big time in their promo last night, so we can expect that to continue.

In conclusion, with the names of the superstars that Edge listed that he wanted to face on RAW currently in different feuds or not quite ready for that match? The Miz taking offense to not being on the list and flashing glimpses of the serious Miz? And with what he can gain out of the feud? The Miz was the perfect choice for Edge's first feud on WWE RAW.

What are your thoughts on the impeding Edge-Miz feud? Do you think it was the right choice? Sound off in the comments below.

