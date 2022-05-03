The Miz reflects on facing The Rock in his first match back in WWE

The Miz has opened up about sharing the ring with former WWE Champion The Rock, describing it as an incredible moment.

At Survivor Series 2011, The A-Lister teamed up with R-Truth to take on John Cena and The Great One in a tag team match. This was The Rock's first match back in WWE in almost a decade. He and Cena emerged victorious, and they collided in the main event of two consecutive WrestleManias (28 and 29).

During his appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, The Miz was asked what was the most memorable time he's been hit by another wrestler's finishing move. He responded with:

"Taking The Rock's People's Elbow at Survivor Series when he hasn't come back to wrestle in like eight years. I mean, being able to be in that first match, to be able to go up against [John] Cena and Rock in Rock's first ever match back to be able to take the People's Elbow was incredible. Because, I mean, I remember being on the real world going home and being like, 'What do I want to do with the rest of my life,' looking on the shelf and there's a Rock action figure, and saying, I want to be a WWE Superstar, and there I am, like 15 years later in the middle of the ring in Rock's first match back in eight years." (38:55-39:43)

The Rock's last WWE appearance came in 2019. However, reports have speculated that he could make another in-ring return to take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. This is a dream match that many fans would love to see.

The Miz praises Logan Paul's character work and his ability to get booed by the crowd

At WrestleMania 38, The A-Lister teamed up with social media megastar Logan Paul to take on Dominik and Rey Mysterio in a tag team match. The Maverick put on a good performance, and he did a phenomenal job as a heel.

During the same interview, The Miz praised Logan Paul's work as a heel, stating:

"Anyone that can go into the ring and be more hated than me, I applaud you, because that's very difficult to do. I have a punchable face. I know I have a punchable face, and I have used it for 20 years in WWE and will continue to do so. But he walks into a ring and it is just, even in Cleveland. I was like, 'we're in our home town. You don't get booed in your home town. We do,'" said The Miz. (02:41-3:04)

The two stars won the match, and in the aftermath, The Miz solidified himself as a heel by turning on his partner. Only time will tell if fans will ever see Logan Paul in WWE again to settle the score against The A-Lister.

