"I don't think anyone understands how much he cares" - WWE RAW star on Vince McMahon

WWE RAW Superstar The Miz has busted a myth about Vince McMahon by stating that the WWE Chairman cares about the audience.

The Miz has been an employee for a long time, having debuted in the company 15 years ago. The A-Lister is a two-time WWE Champion, with his most recent world title reign coming earlier this year.

The Miz discussed Vince McMahon in an interview with Sports Bar Radio where he backed his boss and explained how McMahon is a caring individual towards fans and his employees:

"Sometimes I don't think the audience may know how much Vince McMahon cares. Not just about the talent and shows, but about every employee under the WWE wing. He cares about the fans. I don't think anyone understands how much he cares and how much work he does to make sure the audience goes home with exactly what they want, that the superstars have a great and healthy life, that his employees are happy. He really goes in-depth and surrounds himself with talented people to make sure his vision gets across." (H/T Fightful)

The Miz has previously spoken about how he is ready to do whatever Vince McMahon asks of him in WWE.

The Miz on his relationship with Vince McMahon

The Miz told us a great Vince McMahon story on today's @PardonMyTake



"I don't give a damn what the fans think cause, quite frankly, I know what the fans want better than they do" pic.twitter.com/VUePNby24I — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) April 5, 2019

In an interview earlier this year, The Miz stated that Vince McMahon has been a big supporter of him in WWE. The former WWE Champion said that McMahon "enjoys" the work ethic that he has:

"Vince McMahon has always been a big supporter of me. I think he enjoys my work ethic as well as my talents. I think he sees the ability that I have and is able to showcase me in RAW, SmackDown, PPVs, commercials, whatever WWE needs."

The Miz has not only been an important figure in WWE in the ring, but also away from it, with his reality TV show as well as his appearances in commercials and other media.