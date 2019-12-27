The Miz sends a warning to The Fiend ahead of #1 contender match for the WWE Universal Championship

Former WWE Champion The Miz has fired a warning to 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt ahead of his triple-threat match against Daniel Bryan and Baron Corbin to determine the number one contender for the Universal Championship.

Miz’s warning

The match will take place on the next episode of SmackDown on FOX and The Miz has vowed to make it personal against The Fiend by taking away his Universal Title at Royal Rumble.

"It has been years since I have had a Universal championship- hell I don’t think I have even had a Universal Championship opportunity,” he said in a promo posted on WWE’s Twitter account.

“Most people think I should be thinking about them [but] that is not what I am thinking about. The Fiend made it personal.

“So now, I am going to take the one thing that is important to The Fiend - his Universal Champ. It is time to make it personal.”

Bray Wyatt began feuding against The Miz prior to TLC by involving the A Lister’s family. The two then battled it out at TLC in a match which Bray Wyatt, not as 'The Fiend', won easily.

After the match, Daniel Bryan appeared with a new look to save The Miz from further harm. And now, these two Superstars, along with Baron Corbin, will lock horns to determine the number one contender for the Universal Championship.