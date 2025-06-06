The Miz to walk out, Logan Paul replaced, The Wyatt Sicks to become new WWE champions? 5 Things that could happen on SmackDown this week

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will mark the final show before Money in the Bank 2025. This show will feature Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso. Additionally, Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul will also be part of the show.

Ad

Moreover, the company has announced some massive segments for the participants in the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. In this article, we will discuss five things that could happen on the blue brand this week.

#5. Bianca Belair could turn heel on Jade Cargill

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Bianca Belair is back on WWE television. The EST made her return last week on the blue brand, where she was confronted by Naomi. Later, Jade Cargill made her presence felt by attacking The Glow and engaged in a face-off with Belair.

This silence between Bianca and Jade seemingly teased a future showdown between them in the company. One possible way to set this up is by turning the former Women's World Champion into a villainous star. A heel Bianca could attack The Storm, setting up a future match in WWE.

Ad

With the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event just around the corner, WWE might set up Belair's heel turn on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. This could be an exciting surprise for the final show before the PLE.

#4. Tonga Loa could return to WWE SmackDown

Since last year's Survivor Series 2024, Tonga Loa has primarily been absent from the Stamford-based promotion. The new Bloodline member tore his bicep, resulting in his hiatus from WWE. There is speculation that Tonga may return to the company soon.

Ad

This increases the likelihood of him making his return in the upcoming episode of the blue brand. Things between the members of the faction aren't going smoothly, as there are visible tensions between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa, and JC Mateo. The return of Tonga Loa might bring more interesting situations to the group.

#3. The Street Profits could lose their tag titles to The Wyatt Sicks

Expand Tweet

Ad

Last week on SmackDown, The Wyatt Sicks attacked the tag team division again and destroyed the current Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits. This continues the involvement of the horror faction in the tag team scene, suggesting they will soon face Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in a title match.

On this week's Friday Night Show, it's possible that the Champions may confront the Uncle Howdy faction regarding their actions. This could set the stage for a title match between them, resulting in The Wyatt Sicks becoming the new Tag Team Champions on SmackDown.

Ad

#2. The Miz could quit the blue brand after Carmelo Hayes leaves him

The Miz and Carmelo Hayes are working together on WWE SmackDown. Even the A-Lister was the one who gifted a MITB qualifying opportunity to Melo, but the former NXT North American Champion failed to qualify.

Frustrated by the loss, Hayes might decide to part ways with the former IC Champion. If this scenario unfolds, Miz may quit SmackDown and initiate his singles run. This exit angle could either lead to his brief hiatus from the company or a shift to the RAW brand.

Ad

#1. John Cena might replace Logan Paul with Travis Scott before WWE MITB 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Cena and Logan Paul will face Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in a tag team match at Money in the Bank 2025. In the upcoming episode of SmackDown, all four stars will be under the same roof, which increases the chances of their final confrontation before the match.

In a surprising twist, Cena could make a last-minute change to the story by introducing Travis Scott as the replacement for The Maverick at MITB. Fans are already not very hyped for this match.

Ad

However, replacing the YouTuber with the rapper could attract more attention from fans. Additionally, Travis being part of the Franchise Player's team makes more sense than Logan Paul being on the side of the 17-time World Champion.

Though this is merely speculation, but indeed one of the possibilities for WWE SmackDown before Money in the Bank PLE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

Real-life controversies forced WWE to change a storyline? Check out 10 such cases!