The Miz to walk out, Logan Paul replaced, The Wyatt Sicks to become new WWE champions? 5 Things that could happen on SmackDown this week

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will mark the final show before Money in the Bank 2025. This show will feature Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso. Additionally, Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul will also be part of the show.
Moreover, the company has announced some massive segments for the participants in the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. In this article, we will discuss five things that could happen on the blue brand this week.
#5. Bianca Belair could turn heel on Jade Cargill
Bianca Belair is back on WWE television. The EST made her return last week on the blue brand, where she was confronted by Naomi. Later, Jade Cargill made her presence felt by attacking The Glow and engaged in a face-off with Belair.
This silence between Bianca and Jade seemingly teased a future showdown between them in the company. One possible way to set this up is by turning the former Women's World Champion into a villainous star. A heel Bianca could attack The Storm, setting up a future match in WWE.
With the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event just around the corner, WWE might set up Belair's heel turn on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. This could be an exciting surprise for the final show before the PLE.
#4. Tonga Loa could return to WWE SmackDown
Since last year's Survivor Series 2024, Tonga Loa has primarily been absent from the Stamford-based promotion. The new Bloodline member tore his bicep, resulting in his hiatus from WWE. There is speculation that Tonga may return to the company soon.
This increases the likelihood of him making his return in the upcoming episode of the blue brand. Things between the members of the faction aren't going smoothly, as there are visible tensions between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa, and JC Mateo. The return of Tonga Loa might bring more interesting situations to the group.
#3. The Street Profits could lose their tag titles to The Wyatt Sicks
Last week on SmackDown, The Wyatt Sicks attacked the tag team division again and destroyed the current Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits. This continues the involvement of the horror faction in the tag team scene, suggesting they will soon face Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in a title match.
On this week's Friday Night Show, it's possible that the Champions may confront the Uncle Howdy faction regarding their actions. This could set the stage for a title match between them, resulting in The Wyatt Sicks becoming the new Tag Team Champions on SmackDown.
#2. The Miz could quit the blue brand after Carmelo Hayes leaves him
The Miz and Carmelo Hayes are working together on WWE SmackDown. Even the A-Lister was the one who gifted a MITB qualifying opportunity to Melo, but the former NXT North American Champion failed to qualify.
Frustrated by the loss, Hayes might decide to part ways with the former IC Champion. If this scenario unfolds, Miz may quit SmackDown and initiate his singles run. This exit angle could either lead to his brief hiatus from the company or a shift to the RAW brand.
#1. John Cena might replace Logan Paul with Travis Scott before WWE MITB 2025
John Cena and Logan Paul will face Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in a tag team match at Money in the Bank 2025. In the upcoming episode of SmackDown, all four stars will be under the same roof, which increases the chances of their final confrontation before the match.
In a surprising twist, Cena could make a last-minute change to the story by introducing Travis Scott as the replacement for The Maverick at MITB. Fans are already not very hyped for this match.
However, replacing the YouTuber with the rapper could attract more attention from fans. Additionally, Travis being part of the Franchise Player's team makes more sense than Logan Paul being on the side of the 17-time World Champion.
Though this is merely speculation, but indeed one of the possibilities for WWE SmackDown before Money in the Bank PLE.
