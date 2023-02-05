The Miz fully agreed with the notion that "Hannibal" Devon Nicholson needed to be banned from pro wrestling back in 2021.

In late 2021, Hannibal was involved in a horrific incident following a match with former WWE Superstar Carlito at a wrestling event. After the match, Hannibal targeted the referee and launched an attack on him with an iron spike. The video quickly went viral on social media, and Hannibal was blasted by several wrestling personalities for his heinous actions.

TMZ caught up with WWE Superstar The Miz at the airport and asked him about the incident. The A-Lister was shocked as well and made it clear that it didn't look like a mistake. He then agreed that Hannibal needed to be banned from pro wrestling.

"Yes, of course,” he said.

Hannibal wasn't happy with The Miz's comments

It didn't take long before Hannibal watched TMZ's video and wasn't thrilled with the WWE Superstar's comments. He posted a video soon after and blasted The A-Lister. Hannibal listed down his credentials in a heated rant.

"To my knowledge, Miz has absolutely zero amateur credentials. I'm a multiple time State Champion, former Canadian Champion, I am also an Olympic trials silver medalist in amateur wrestling. I'm also a Canadian open winner in grappling."

He then added that The A-Lister was beaten up by former WWE Superstar Daniel Puder:

"So what's your real fighting ability, The Miz? Because last I checked you got your a** kicked by Daneil Puder in the Brawl For All. Yes, you are the typical fake wrestler, I get it but also I want to bring up one more argument: I have actually wrestled more legends than you," said Hannibal.

Here's the match in question:

The Miz didn't respond to Hannibal's insulting comments, and this was it for this short-lived online feud. He is currently a mainstay on RAW and is regarded by many as one of the best heels in WWE history.

Hannibal is still quite active on his YouTube channel and regularly shares videos of interviews with a variety of wrestling legends.

