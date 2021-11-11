5 famous ''screwjobs'' before that night in Montreal

The Montreal Screwjob is the most famous instance of a match not going to plan. The fallout was the catalyst for the Attitude era. Although it's the one everyone discusses and remembers, this isn't the first time a "screwjob" happened.

Screwjobs have been common since the dawn of wrestling. Some of the most well-known wrestlers from the pre-WWE/WWF era have been involved. Here we explore some of the men and history behind screwjobs you might not know about:

#5 Danno O’Mahoney Vs Dick Shikat an early Montreal Screwjob?

Old Wrestling Pics @OldWrestlingPic The Irish Whip wrestling move dates back to 1930s Irish wrestler Danno O'Mahoney/O'Mahony http://t.co/rwDyotI7zX The Irish Whip wrestling move dates back to 1930s Irish wrestler Danno O'Mahoney/O'Mahony http://t.co/rwDyotI7zX

In 1936 the wrestling business would be exposed, but unlike the Montreal Screwjob that helped the industry, this one almost destroyed wrestling inside Madison Square Garden.

Danno O’Mahoney was a huge draw during the 1930s and is also the inventor of the Irish Whip. While not much of a grappler, he was incredibly strong and vivicious, beating his opponents quickly inside the squared circle. Dick Shikat was a legitimate hard man and a very talented wrestler. So how did this match go from a contest of honor to an all out shoot fight?

O’Mahoney was a huge draw for promoters Paul Bowser and Jack Curley, two men who were some of the most ruthless in the business. Shikat was the star attraction for rival promoters Jack Pfeffer and Al Haft. Two years prior Pfeffer had exposed the business to a prominent newspaper. This resulted in the whole industry suffering as ticket sales plummeted during the Great Depression. This was in retaliation for a business relationship going sour with Jack Curley.

On 2nd March 1936, Pfeffer and Haft tried to get one over on Curley. Haft instructed Shikat to shoot on O’Mahoney. Shikat did as he was told, winning the championship and hurting the legitimacy of the Irishman. The Montreal Screwjob might be the most famous, but screwjobs have been around forever.

