The New Bloodline to break up due to shocking betrayal by former WWE champion on SmackDown? Possibility explored

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Apr 02, 2025 10:18 GMT
The New Bloodline could break up on this week
The New Bloodline on WWE SmackDown [Image credits: wwe.com]

Over the past few weeks, tensions have been rising within The New Bloodline. The members of the group haven't been seeing eye-to-eye, and this could lead to a shocking betrayal by a former WWE champion on this week's SmackDown.

The former champion in question is Solo Sikoa. He is the leader of The New Bloodline. However, he might be done with the group and could pull off the ultimate betrayal on SmackDown. Sikoa's cousin, Jacob Fatu, is scheduled to face Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match.

The Samoan Werewolf has been at odds with The Monster Among Men and has been doing everything in his power to put him down. Hence, he interfered in Strowman's United States Championship match last week. This did not sit well with Solo Sikoa, who called out Jacob Fatu after the incident. However, Fatu was having none of it.

Fatu told the former North American Champion that he was either with him or against him. Well, those words could spell doom for The New Bloodline. Sikoa could interfere in the Last Man Standing match and cost Fatu his dream of beating Strowman and going on to challenge for the United States Championship.

Of course, at the end of the day, this is just speculation, and there is no telling what the future holds.

There have been rumors of a match featuring The New Bloodline at WrestleMania 41

Whether or not a betrayal happens this week remains to be seen. However, the end of The New Bloodline seems inevitable, especially after how things have been going over the past few weeks.

There have been rumors of a showdown between The New Bloodline members at WrestleMania 41. The potential bout could see Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu go head-to-head for the right to lead the heel group.

The rumored contest is still up in the air, as there have also been alternate suggestions of a potential Triple Threat match between Fatu, Braun Strowman, and LA Knight. That said, there is no denying that Sikoa and The Samoan Werewolf will butt heads sometime in the future.

Edited by Pratik Singh
